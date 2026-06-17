The Hawks have explained why Peet Viljoen was arrested after videos of his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport sparked widespread speculation

In a statement released on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, the Hawks shared when Peet Viljoen is expected to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court

Mel Viljoen previously denied any outstanding criminal charges in South Africa amid arrest speculation

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Hawks revealed why Peet Viljoen was nabbed at OR Tambo Airport. Image: peteviljoen

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen denies any outstanding criminal charges in South Africa amid arrest speculationThe Hawks have broken their silence on the arrest of reality TV star Peet Viljoen and the case. Peet Viljoen was arrested at OR Tambo Airport in Kempton Park on Tuesday evening, 16 June 2026, shortly after he arrived in South Africa on a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, America.

Peet was deported from the United States, weeks after his wife, Mel Viljoen, secretly returned to South Africa. He was arrested upon arrival at OR Tambo Airport. As South Africans reacted to a video of Peet Viljoen being arrested and speculated about why he was nabbed, the Hawks broke their silence with a statement detailing the case.

Hawks finally explain why Peet Viljoen was arrested at OR Tambo Airport

According to the Hawks, members of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit arrested Viljoen on allegations of fraud, theft, forgery, uttering and contravention of Section 4 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004.

The Hawks said the arrest followed an extensive investigation into the alleged fraudulent sale of properties belonging to the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), which is wholly owned by the City of Johannesburg.

Investigators allege that several JPC-owned properties were unlawfully sold to unsuspecting buyers in May 2010. Although ownership of the properties was reportedly transferred to purchasers, the Johannesburg Property Company allegedly never received payment for the transactions, resulting in significant financial losses.

The matter was initially reported at Sandton and Boschkop police stations before being handed over to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit for further investigation.

Viljoen is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday, 18 June 2026, in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The Hawks indicated that the investigation remains ongoing despite the arrest, suggesting that further developments in the case could still follow.

Mel Viljoen denies having outstanding criminal cases in SA

Peet Viljoen's arrest comes weeks after his wife, Mel Viljoen, addressed reports that they have pending criminal cases in South Africa.

In a sit-down with Netwerk24 after her return to South Africa, Mel denied that she and her husband have any outstanding criminal charges in South Africa. She referred to a social media post suggesting that Mike Bolhuis was “coming to pick her and Peet up,” saying she initially clapped back, but she chose peace and deleted her comment.

Hawks revealed when Peet Viljoen is expected in court. Image: peteviljoen

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen revisits the Tammy Taylor saga

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel Viljoen shared a message to those who lost money after buying Tammy Taylor franchises from her and her husband.

She shared the message during an interview with eNCA journalist Sli Sebata on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, in which she made headlines for walking away after being asked a tough question.

Source: Briefly News