The court appearance for the controversial musician and TV presenter, Jub Jub, has been moved, and a new date has been announced

Jub Jub was reportedly arrested following an alleged shooting incident involving an e-hailing driver

The Uyajola 9/9 host was alleged to have confronted the driver, after he accused him of dating his girlfriend, before drawing his gun and firing a shot

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Jub Jub has been arrested on kidnapping and attempted murder charges. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The court case of Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub has been set, after the initial date was announced as Monday, 15 June 2026.

The controversial media personality made headlines following his arrest, where he was accused of attempted murder, kidnapping, and other violations.

SABC News announced on Sunday that the personality was arrested after shooting his firearm in a public area. More context was given by Africa Daily, sharing a police report which suggested that Jub Jub accused the Uber driver of dating his girlfriend.

"A 45-year-old media personality has been arrested by police in Gauteng in connection with kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm in a public area and defeating the ends of justice," the broadcaster wrote on X.

Jub Jub will appear in court on Wednesday. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Why was Jub Jub arrested?

Briefly News reported that the drama happened at around 07:30 AM at the Emerald Sky Units in Edenvale, Gauteng, when the driver had just arrived at the complex to drop off a female passenger, who happens to be Jub Jub's girlfriend.

Suddenly, the 45-year-old Uyajola 9/9 host allegedly confronted the driver, accusing him of secretly dating his girlfriend. After a while, things quickly turned dangerous when the driver tried to leave the premises, fearing for his life. The Uber driver went to his nearest police station and told officers that Maarohanya, who is reportedly dating actress Vuyiseka Cawe, pulled out a firearm and discharged a shot at him.

A case of attempted murder was opened at the Edenvale Police Station after the police recovered one empty cartridge at the scene.

Journalist Chriselda Lewis shared that Jub Jub was initially meant to appear in court on Monday, 15 June. However, he will now appear on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

SA reacts to Jub Jub's arrest

Many people seem to think that Jub Jub cannot stay out of trouble, as this case follows his 2010 arrest when he and Themba Tshabalala were convicted of killing four school children during a reckless drag-racing incident in Soweto, Gauteng.

He spent four years for culpable homicide and was released. However, after attempting to clean his image, several exes accused him of sexual and physical assault in 2023.

Below are some of the reactions from the online users:

@sikhulile said:

"They are going to prolong his stay behind bars up until he begs for mercy and admits all his transgressions, these days they don't play."

@tshepom619 stated:

"With a previous conviction, and he still finds ways to get himself in trouble with the law."

@Mricho82 shared:

"For someone who was in prison for some time, I thought he would behave, but clearly prison didn't rehabilitate him."

Emtee's arrest saga

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jub Jub is not the only one facing legal troubles. Rapper Emtee spent a night in jail after he handed himself in before being released on bail with strict conditions.

The allegations stem from an incident at the rapper's estranged wife's Midrand home on 4 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News