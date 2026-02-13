Talented South African actress Vuyiseka Cawe is reportedly dating musician and media personality Jub Jub

Cawe and the TV personality previously shook the internet when they were accused of defrauding a Thembisa woman

South Africans took to social media this week to comment on the actress's alleged relationship with the rapper

Former My Brother's Keeper and Imbewu: The Seed actress Vuyiseka Cawe has been linked to rapper and Uyajola/99 TV personality Jub Jub.

Cawe previously made headlines when she was named in the fraud case linked to Jub Jub’s Lyta Motlakase scandal.

The musician, who has a son with singer Kelly Khumalo, was previously in a relationship with former Skeem Saam actress Amanda du Pont.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared on his X account on Friday, 13 February 2026, that Cawe and the rapper are in a romantic relationship.

"Meet Jub Jub's girlfriend, Vuyiseka Cawe," said Khawula.

South Africans react to Khawula's post

@StHonorable asked:

"I thought Jub Jub was dating a white lady. What happened, Musa?"

@phestahiver replied:

"When I heard about Jub Jub’s incident, I was at res with my late friend, we both agreed that the bro was finished, damm, we were extremely wrong."

@RealMadamCoco said:

"He scored Nomsa from My Brother’s Keeper."

@LillySimon_ responded:

"She is beautiful. What happened to that white lady?"

@zeek50101 reacted:

"Dating a killer and someone who meddles in other people's relationships for a living is diabolical."

@tjubistar wrote:

"She’s the reason he wants to lose weight."

@proletarat52439 replied:

"This is very disappointing. I thought she had had class."

@Mama_Bridgie said:

"The makeup is heavy. Don't you have a better picture chomie? I trust you."

@TB_the_Poll_Guy commented:

"Vuyiseka Cawe is Jub Jub’s finest upgrade Beauty on 1000, no debate!"

@NalediyaMorena wrote:

"Why did I think Jub Jub was married?"

@ayanda_m04 responded:

"Nomsa? Wow, okay."

@Pinkdoll_love reacted:

"Umhle usisi… is he not abusive, lamfana?"

@_FundiswaZ commented:

"Hebana? Umlungu?"

@BennieSonamzi wrote:

"That’s why Juju is speaking a bit of Xhosa now."

@ThaboBTau replied:

"She's genuinely stunning, no exaggeration. Vuyiseka Cawe has that kind of effortless, radiant beauty that stops scrolls dead in their tracks. She is the full package, beautiful in that classic head-turning South African way, but also carrying herself like someone who knows exactly how captivating she is, hard not to admire."

@Jikingqina said:

"Why on earth would she date that killer?"

@Premilla_n wrote:

"Nomsa? No way."

@Mqammy_Enhle said:

"Wait, what happened to his very white wife?"

@Thuthukile29 reacted:

"Aibo, he broke up with his wife?"

