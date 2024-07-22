Jub Jub celebrated his victory after the state withdrew the rape charges against him due to lack of evidence and inconsistencies in Amanda du-Pont's story

Jub Jub's lawyer, Adv Ntsako Baloyi, argued that the charges were fabricated following Jub Jub's 2021 interview on Podcast & Chill

Baloyi highlighted inconsistencies in du-Pont's statements, a lack of medical evidence, and unreliable witness testimonies, which led to the state throwing out the case

Jub Jub recently celebrated his victory after the state withdrew the rape charges against him. New reports on social media indicated that one of the reasons why the state threw the case out was a lack of evidence and inconsistencies in du-Pont's story.

Here's the real reason why Jub Jub's case was withdrawn

Amanda du-Pont shocked Mzansi when she alleged that her then-boyfriend Jub Jub molested her in front of her young sisters several times when they were still dating.

The case continued for months but was later thrown out by the state. According to Sunday World, Jub Jub's lawyer, Adv Ntsako Baloyi, argued to the National Prosecuting Authority that these charges were fabricated following Jub Jub's 2021 interview on Podcast & Chill, where he said he "smashed" du-Pont.

Amanda du-Pont accused of fabricating case against Jub Jub

Baloyi also highlighted inconsistencies in du-Pont's story, including a previous interview in which she stated Jub Jub was not the perpetrator and threatened to sue if such claims were published.

He questioned why she didn't seek help from other officers at the Mondeor police station or nearby stations. The lawyer also pointed out the lack of medical evidence and reliable testimonials from witnesses, suggesting that the former Muvhango star's accusations were an abuse of the legal system. Consequently, the state withdrew the case.

Jub Jub reacts to withdrawal of assault charges against him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the sexual assault charges made against Jub Jub were eventually withdrawn in court, and the rapper said it was a relief.

Months after Jub Jub was accused of countless charges of sexual assault and kidnapping by various women, including his ex-girlfriend, Amanda du-Pont, the courts have finally made a judgment.

Source: Briefly News