Jub Jub felt relieved after having his sexual assault charges withdrawn in court

The rapper said he was glad to finally have his life back after the terrible ordeal he endured

Netizens are gunning to have the ladies who accused Jub Jub pay for making "false" statements against him

The sexual assault charges made against Jub Jub were eventually withdrawn in court, and the rapper said it was a relief.

Jub Jub reacts to court judgement

Months after Jub Jub was accused of countless charges of sexual assault and kidnapping by various women, including his ex-girlfriend, Amanda du-Pont, the courts have finally made a judgment.

In a ruling, it was declared that the Skhath' Sok' Sebenza hitmaker's changes be withdrawn after facing three counts of assault, two for attempted murder and one for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user phuti_mathobela, Jub Jub expressed his reaction to the news, saying he was relieved:

"I feel relieved that the truth prevailed. This is over, and I can finally have my life back. It's been hell, I've lost a lot of money, time, and a lot of respect. I'm happy for my family, legal team and everyone else who came to support me.

When asked about his future plans, Jub Jub said it's up to God to direct him:

"It's just me and the journey of God. Right now, I'm just too overwhelmed. It was my battle alone, but I've seen now who got me forward, and I'm humbled. Where to for me is just forward."

Mzansi reacts to Jub Jub judgement

Netizens want the women who accused Jub Jub of assault to pay:

fntse asked:

"Does that mean women are trash?"

Sir_Tumisang was curious:

"So what must happen to the one who falsely accused him?"

mpho_toni advised:·

"@official_jubjub must sue all of them involved in this case."

AkanimiltonM asked:

"What about those women who accused him? They go on with their lives like nothing happened?"

llutladi posted:

"He lost many deals because of those charges; slay queens will ruin your career."

