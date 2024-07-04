DJ Maphorisa recently went viral after the comments he made about young Amapiano artists

The DJ/ producer claimed that he helped these artists make a living and that he was their "father," and Mzansi didn't take that too kindly

Netizens are convinced now more than ever that the allegations made against Maphorisa by other artists were true

DJ Maphorisa says he's the reason young Amapiano artists are thriving. Images: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa's claims about having a massive role in Amapiano musicians' careers left a bitter taste in fans' mouths.

DJ Maphorisa claps back at gatekeeping allegations

It looks like DJ Maphorisa has had it with the claims that he's a gatekeeper, and finally addressed the allegations head-on.

This after another artist came forward claiming that Madumoney was not involved in the making of his now-hit song, Manzi Nte, despite what the credits suggest, according to a Briefly News report.

Reacting to the backlash, Porry recorded a video shared by Ori_RSA addressing the artists throwing shade at him, claiming that they were all his children:

"I helped them survive and put food on the table, all of the new guys doing Amapiano. I'm not referring to Stokie or Kabza; they're the bosses. I'm talking about the new guys. You're my kids; there's nothing you can do.

"Especially these negative ones. It's crazy because you talk about me but still have to play my song; how does that make sense? I changed the game, and they still want to talk nonsense. But go ahead, we're still going to do wonders with Amapiano."

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Maphorisa's video

Netizens are appaled and bashed Porry for his comments, saying he is never beating the gatekeeping allegations:

Ur_BoY_Mystro said:

"Never beating the allegations, I’m afraid."

ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"This one will go down as the most shameless artist in history."

MkwanaziTL posted:

"I'm scared for his downfall; it will be painful."

Meanwhile, some netizens took Porry's side and are convinced that his statements are factual:

ExoTher_mic asked:

"How is he a gatekeeper when he has helped usher in many unknown artists?"

BigskySA said:

"People hate him for not mincing his words. Whether you like it or not, he did change the game."

GeraldNgobeni4 wrote:

"But he's correct."

DJ Maphorisa plans to change the game

In more DJ Maphorisa updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer's plans to change the South African music industry.

However, his statement was met with mixed reactions from netizens who believed in his dream, and others who called him out for gatekeeping.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News