Toya Delazy angered a few people on social media when she dragged the Government of National Unity (GNU)

The UK-based singer was speaking on behalf of her late grandfather, Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Delazy alleged that the Oppenheimer family were never Buthelezi's real friends because their actions would have gone against him

Toya Delazy is against the GNU and she defended her grandfather Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Image: Sandile Ndlovu via Getty Images, @toyadelazy

Toya sparks controversy with sentiments about GNU

UK-based singer and performer Toya Delazy outraged netizens when she dragged the GNU and the Oppenheimers. She alleged that her late grandfather, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, would have been against this.

Delazy further went on to say that the Oppenheimer family were never Buthelezi's real friends. Her post reads:

"My grandfather would have never agreed to what the Oppenheimers are doing today, they are proving they were never really his friends. It's terribly sad to see what nonsense white friends my grandad had."

Netizens slam Toya Delazy

South Africans were not in support of Toya's sentiments, and they made that clear in her comments section.

@sam_samketi

"He would agree with it, baby. He long did with his collaboration with them for the massacre of black people during apartheid, and his life always reaffirmed that - till today. Quick one, what was he offered by the NP that was better than standing for black people?"

@lowkey_leee

"You should’ve just kept quiet because he was an accomplice, and that’s why they were friends."

@NyikoChuma_

"I think we can all agree that it's you who doesn't know your grandfather, the things he did, stood for and put people through."

@Puseletso__M

"You grandfather was a warlord and murderer hope he continues to burn in hell for all the black people his Inkatha killed.We know the things your grandfather did, please don't play in our faces."

@LordPercyK

"Your grandfather was a warlord and murderer hope he continues to burn in hell for all the black people his Inkatha killed."

