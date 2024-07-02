Talks between the DA and ANC to form a Provincial Unity Government (PGU) broke down on Tuesday, 2 July

The impasse related to the allocation of seats, with the DA describing the rationing by the ANC as disproportionate

The DA noted two clauses contained in the national statement of intent, which it joined as a signatory on 14 June

It sought clarity from the ANC about the issues, arguing that the current agenda did not uphold the GNU agreement

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and DA Federal Council chair Helene Zille signed the statement of intent on behalf of their parties. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The latest news from the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng Provincial Unity Government (GPU) talks is that deliberations have reached an impasse.

Much like the negotiations between the parties for a National Unity Government (GNU) over the past two weeks, the reported fallout related to disagreements about executive positions and the composition of a government.

Provincial Unity Government talks collapse

DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille and the party's Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga held a briefing on Tuesday, 2 July, following the latest round of negotiations.

Briefly News covered the briefing streamed on YouTube virtually.

Zille, who said the party wanted its fair share ofthe government, and not be treated as an add-on, conceded that talks were tough.

"We aren't finding each other yet, and there is still quite a big chasm, but we did make some progress which, I think, is at least a step in the right direction. And our door certainly remains open to continue discussions until we find a resolution in terms of the statement of intent," he said.

Among the issues the DA identified — after endorsing the national statement of intent and signed by Zille and ANC Secretary-General on behalf of their parties as signatories on 14 June — was the ANC's reported proposal to offer the DA a maximum of three out of 10 cabinet seats.

According to the DA, this would not be conducive to "building an atmosphere of trust".

This saw the party reportedly instructing its provincial leaders to boycott Premier Panyaza Lesufi's announcement of his executive one hour before it was expected to be made on Monday.

In a statement circulated to the media, the party said it wanted clarity about proportionality and inclusivity, among other issues.

"The ANC conceded [on Tuesday] it intended to allocate seven seats to themselves, out of a cabinet of 11, including Premier [Panyaza Lesufi].

"[However], this is far short of the requirements set out in Clause 16 of the declaration of intent — defining the principles of proportionality, inclusiveness and respecting the will of the people in the setting up of a provincial government — given that the DA comprises 45% and the ANC 55% of the GPU.

"It also excluded the IFP, part of the national agreement from the start. We stated that this intention did not meet the requirement of good faith to the original signatories of the GNU," the statement read.

The party proposed getting four cabinet seats, while the ANC assumed five, excluding the ANC Premier, and one for the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), in line with Clause 16.

Briefly News was unsuccessful in obtaining ANC comment at the time of publication.

