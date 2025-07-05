Big Zulu and DJ Tira flexed their expensive rides on social media when they met days before Durban July

Fans reacted with envy and admiration, while some eagle-eyed social media users noticed something puzzling about the cars

DJ Tira and Big Zulu have had trouble with cars in the past, with Big Zulu almost losing his life

DJ Tira and Big Zulu flaunted their expensive cars ahead of Durban July. Image: djtira, bigzulu_sa

Occasionally, musicians are known for flaunting their wealth on social media. Popular musicians DJ Tira and Big Zulu reminded Mzansi just how wealthy they are after showing off their luxurious cars.

DJ Tira and Big Zulu just proved they are playing in a league far above the average South African after showcasing their impressive rides. The duo had a meeting ahead of the highly anticipated Durban July event.

DJ Tira and Big Zulu flaunt multi-million rand rides

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday 2 July 2025, Big Zulu shared photos from his meeting with the face of Durban July, DJ Tira. In the caption, the Abazazi Bafunani musician hyped the Durban July event.

“Ay si easy kakhulu ne Nkabi yam namhlanje🛎alehle phela iGoli uqalile Durban July💈Fact Durban Rocks⏳siOn kakhulu 🤝 @djtira (It’s so easy with my friend today. It’s, Johannesburg has started preparing for Durban July💈Fact Durban Rocks⏳we're so on!)”

While the two were initially pictured on what seemed to be a balcony with an ocean view, they then took their meeting outside, where social media users got a glimpse of their luxurious rides. In the pictures, Big Zulu and DJ Tira showcased their McLaren 650S Spider and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon that DJ Tira owns is likely the G63 AMG, and according to Cars.co.za, its recommended price in South Africa is approximately R4,458,731. The McLaren 650S Spider owned by Big Zulu retails for between R2.8 million and R4 million, according to the McLaren hub.

See the pictures below:

Fans react as Big Zulu and DJ Tira show off their cars

In the comments, netizens expressed awe over the duo’s multi-million-Rand cars. The display of luxury motivated the duo’s fans who were left praying for the same success. Others noticed the vehicles didn’t have registration plates.

Here are some of the comments:

l.v.stev remarked:

“Tira has a nice car collection Zulu of course!”

sebenele92 wished:

“Success, please locate me.”

adv_singo asked:

“Why are registration plates removed from both cars?”

vumvum_sa hyped:

“Obhuti abadala🙌”

Cashflowngcobo remarked:

"Second frame 🔥🔥🔥”

DJ Tira and Big Zulu showed off their expensive cars ahead of Durban July. Image: bigzulu_sa, djtira

DJ Tira and Big Zulu's past car-related incidents

The duo has had their fair share of terrible experiences with vehicles.

In January 2025, Big Zulu was involved in a car accident, as reported by Briefly News. Details of the accident were kept under wraps, but pictures showed his brand-new BMW 4-Series was badly damaged.

On the other hand, DJ Tira was slightly fortunate as his experience didn't involve the possible loss of life. In March 2024, DJ Tira lost his car keys and took to social media to plead with an Uber driver to return them.

