Award-winning musician Big Zulu was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday, 26 January 2025

Inkabi Records asked South Africans for prayers in a statement on social media on Monday, 27 January

Fans and industry friends of the musician wished him well and are praying for his recovery

Big Zulu was involved in a car accident. Images: Big Zulu

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite musician Big Zulu, who reportedly slammed rumours that he's marrying Azana was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday evening, 26 January 2025.

It is unclear if the musician, who recently graced the cover of GQ Magazine was alone in the car.

Popular news channel @MDNnewss shared a photo of Big Zulu's car accident on X on Monday, 27 January.

"Inkabi Records has announced that Big Zulu, was involved in a car accident on Sunday. The label has asked for prayers for his swift recovery," wrote the channel.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans wish him a speedy recovery

@MusaMzilikazi said:

"Should these incidents be linked to a living human being, that person will reap what he saw and I suspect ambitious records people. BigZulu or Inkabi Records is the only record label that is dominant this day in SA."

@andrew_mthunzi wrote:

"Shame man hope he recovers well soon... Can I buy those wheels. At least because the body is gone."

@NdhumaNkuna replied:

"Racing on public roads is not a good idea. A speedy recovery to him and whoever is involved."

@SagewaseSouthAh said:

"Speedy to recovery to him. I hope other factors were involved in this ordeal."

@Rokdaddy_ replied:

"Big Zulu is a big man and he should get a big car too, I'm praying for his speedy recovery."

@TumeloTiger1 said:

"Why him? We're losing our artists. May God be with us."

@XtraPolitics replied:

"Speed recovery to Nkabi nation. Good RAF payout awaits him."

@Zayen30 said:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Big Zulu. Prayers to you and your family. Stay strong."

Big Zulu was in a car accident. Images: Big Zulu

Source: Twitter

Big Zulu cheating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Big Zulu was allegedly cheating on his baby mama, Bulie Nazo with DJ Tshupi Ramelz.

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, noting a trend of South African celebrities being exposed for cheating in October, including Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small.

Source: Briefly News