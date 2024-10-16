Big Zulu is allegedly cheating on his girlfriend and baby mama, Bulie Nazo, with DJ Tshupi Ramelz

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, noting a trend of South African celebrities being exposed for cheating in October, including Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small

Some users sympathised with Big Zulu, while others highlighted the commonality of infidelity in celebrity relationships

South African celebrities are being exposed for cheating lately. Stars like Cassper Nyovest, Kabza De Small, and now Big Zulu have been busted for cheating.

Big Zulu is allegedly cheating on his baby mama with Tshupi Ramelz. Image: @tshupi_ramelz, @bullienazo and Oupa Bopape/ Getty Images

Big Zulu allegedly cheating on his baby mama

Another day, another cheating scandal in the Mzansi entertainment industry. It looks like October is the month of exposing cheaters. Social media users were shocked following the allegations that Big Zulu was cheating on his girlfriend and baby mama, Bulie Nazo, with DJ Tshupi Ramelz.

The news about the award-winning singer's entanglements was shared on X by Musa Khawula, the Pope of pop culture. The controversial entertainment blogger wrote:

"Big Zulu is cheating on his baby's mom and girlfriend, Bulie Nazo, with Tshupi Ramelz."

Mzansi responds to Big Zulu's cheating scandal

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Big Zulu's cheating allegations. Many noted that most SA celebrities were cheating on their partners.

@_BlackZA commented:

"You know what's painful? u'd find that she also has a boyfriend 😭 poor guy."

@Melusi_Mokone wrote:

"A lot of these celebrities are getting caught this month, kwenzekani??👀👀 My advice: if you’re a celebrity who is cheating, stop now.😭😭💔"

@Fitnesswod101 added:

"Infidelity is a common issue in relationships, perhaps women should be prepared for the possibility."

@JuniorTp_ commented:

"We stand with our brother Big Zulu in these difficult times 😭"

@BlessMaBless said:

"I don't blame Big Zulu."

Kabza De Small’s wife, Kamogelo Moropa’s pictures, fail to impress fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users have unearthed Kabza De Small's wife Kamogelo Moropa's pictures after the Amapiano star's cheating scandal. Fans shared thoughts about the star's wife.

Kabza De Small tries to keep his private life off social media. The legendary star recently made headlines after his alleged side chick leaked their pictures together. Some fans admitted that they didn't know that the Asibe Happy hitmaker was married to Kamogelo.

