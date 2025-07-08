MaMkhize has seemingly reacted to her name being mentioned in allegations made by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Ian Cameron

The chairperson of the Police Portfolio Committee revealed on Monday that illegal firearms belonging to Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala were kept at Mkhize's home

South Africans took to social media this week to criticise the former Royal AM boss and former Uzalo actress

Socialite Shauwn MaMkhize Mkhize has seemingly reacted to recent allegations levelled against her after SARS investigated her finances earlier this year.

The businesswoman, who recently made an appearance at a basketball game, has been linked to controversial businessman Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

Mkhize shared a subtle reaction on her Instagram story on Monday, 7 July, after she topped social media trends this weekend.

“Let my silence speak volumes”, posted the former Royal AM boss

NewzroomAfrika shared a video on X on Monday, 7 July, of Police Portfolio Committee chairperson Ian Cameron revealing that a cache of firearms illegally kept at businesswoman Shawn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's home in Durban belonged to Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala, an alleged associate of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

This comes after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering in police operations and detailed how the minister and his associate, Brown Mogotsi, had been entangled with a SAPS service provider, Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala, who had been awarded a R360 million tender with the law enforcement agency in 2024.

South Africans react to allegations made about MaMkhize

@Vincent62343509 replied:

"ANC and criminality are joined by more than the hip, hence inseparable like sea sand, and sea water."

@Patriot_Girll responded:

"The DA has always been against Mkhwanazi. Now, they will start revealing the secrets they were keeping hidden, just to steal credit from Mkhwanazi so they can push their usual narrative that only the 'white man' is capable."

@SirDavid_Dashe replied:

"This Vusi 'Cat' Matlala is a problem, but I don't think he's acting alone."

mjn@Oracle_RSA wrote:

"Is he the same person who’s protecting us in the townships? The same person vocal about non-existent farm killings?"

@Zani_Baccaria said:

"ANC is a criminal party, DA knew about this all along but they didn't bring it up until now. Both of these parties are full of criminals and corrupt politicians."

@phothoma02 wrote:

"It's MamKhize, she's from KZN nd probably a sponsor of MK, ”hence there's little noise from the Zuma gang."

@Jay95544866 said:

"These are not illegal guns. The chap owns a security company that guards Mamkhize. On the day of the SARS raiding the premises, the guns were found there. This somehow criminalized Mma Mkhize but the court of public opinion."

MaMkhize in talks to buy Eswatini Giants Mbabane Highlanders

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that businesswoman and socialite, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, is reportedly looking to buy a new football club after Royal AM was liquidated.

MaMkhize is reportedly engaged in ongoing negotiations to acquire the club, which is based in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The talks have been positive, despite the possible obstacle of the current club boss, Bheki “Rubber” Simelane.

