Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 1 winner Mandla Hlatshwayo has opened up about receiving less money than he anticipated

In a candid interview, Manda said the cash prize that he received was not a million rand, despite what the competition claimed

Mzansi has offered mixed reactions to the interview, seeing how Manda and Lwxi Van carried the show

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ winner Mandla Hlatshwayo opened up about receiving less money than he expected. Image: mandla

Source: Facebook

In a clip shared on X, Mandla Hlatshwayo has always been a TV favourite and has some of his very own cases.

"The day eventually comes, huh, what's happening here?" he recalled. "How many zeros are these? It wasn't a bar," he said.

On what plans he had with the money, he said he would set it aside and live off his salary.

Mzansi reacts to Mandla's interview

Below are some of the reactions:

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@Mncubemp shared:

"I wish next year there can be a BBM All-stars and he becomes a part of it. He deserves to be spoiled by fans, too, during his season. Bbfans spoiling their faves was not a thing back then."

@sisanda_be stated:

"We will see him on I blew It soon. Busy singing weird songs."

@AluSuks shared:

"Hawu kanti this big brother thing started a long time ago? I started watching it last year because of Sweet Guluva and Uyanda’s fans who were harassing us in the comment section to vote."

@TalkThatTalkMan said:

"Naaaah, it’s been 12 years, and he had a reality show."

@mngomezulu_welz shared:

"Nah, he’s just mad that the current housemates are receiving donations from fans, something that never happened back then."

Mandla and Lexi break up

Mandla and Lexu have kowplayed before. children together, Mandla and Lexi confirmed their break-up, with cryptic and chilling messages online.

Mandla Hlatshwayo claimed that he almost ended up like Flabba, who was murdered by his girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele. It is unknown why Mandla made this reference or if it has anything to do with his relationship.

"Almost went out like Flabba. There were red flags from the start, but I am glad we gave it a shot," he reportedly wrote.

@arewanga3

You can't be an adult and not know about tax i was a strong fan of him, and i know how he misused that money with his girl instead of investing that money."

For Lexi, she focused on healing:

"Finally, walking away from something that you thought would work out. Investing every ounce of self, hope, and belief and then getting disrespected, lied to, gaslit, and betrayed is probably the most messed-up thing I have endured in a long while. But let me gather my crazy self and heal," she was quoted as saying.

Gash 1 removes Thando's pictures with new share

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thato Immaculate announced her decision to divorce fellow Big Brother Mzansi star Gash1 after three years of marriage

Fans initially hoped the couple might reconcile, but a development spotted on Monday, 20 April 2026, suggested the split is becoming final.

Source: Briefly News