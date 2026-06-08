South African socialite and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase is rumoured to be dating a Nigerian soccer player

This came after Mihlali attended the Monaco Grand Prix alongside the Nigerian striker, who is linked to the English Premier League football

Some users noted how the ladies followed the soccer player after he was spotted with Mihlali, and Mzansi is side-eyeing them

Mzansi women were judged for following Mihlali Ndamase's alleged Nigerian boyfriend. Image: mihlalindamase

Source: Instagram

After word got out that Mihlali is allegedly a Premier League WAG, the ladies flooded the man's Instagram page and followed him.

User @Compaqllow shared a screenshot of the ladies coming in their numbers to seemingly make their presence known to the goalie.

Among the ladies in the four screenshots was gossipmonger Musa Khawula.

"The number of South African women who have followed Mihlali’s boyfriend in the past hour? Unfortunately, you won’t get noticed; it’s too soon. You’ll need to wait 2–3 months until his notifications die down so you can stand out. I understand we're all hungry, but come on?? Following someone while they’re still trending? Easiest way to get eliminated."

Mihlali Ndamase was in Monaco for the Grand Prix. Image: mihlalindamase

Source: Instagram

Mzansi divided on SA ladies following soccer star

Below are some of the views of SA peeps who are split by this:

@Nocylove123 questioned:

"Women are very interesting because why the hell are you following someone else's man because you heard he has money? It's not like he will treat you the same way should you also get a chance with him."

@Pablo1K10 said:

"They want him all to themselves. They hate Mihlali and want what she has. They also wanna go to Monaco, abo baby girls! They don’t play the IG Baddies when the man has money, they’ll try to throw themselves on him with no shame or whatsoever."

@nonz_nonie exclaimed:

"Women and embarrassing themselves. What is this yohhh!"

@Ms_McKaye defended the ladies:

"To be fair, people do this to stay abreast of gossip. It doesn’t necessarily mean they want him. This is a celebrity relationship, and it’s very normal to follow them."

@Dera_Dan_ reacted:

"We are about to see a new wave of Southy men foaming at the mouth about foreigners taking their women, lmao."

@yourreallysoft mentioned:

"Rorisang Mohapi, who is in a committed relationship with Ntuthuzelo Prince, who starred in the popular Netflix Show 180, her woman decided to follow Tea 7 so quickly. Your Girlfriends are so quick, in fact, she was top 10 first to follow."

Image:@toluwasearokodare

Sithelo's engagement trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sithelo Shozi continues to trend over pregnancy rumours following her engagement to her Zimbabwean fiancé, Kudzaishe James Magura.

On 11 May 2026, Shozi's latest pictures were shared on X, with her poses reigniting rumours that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé and her fourth overall. Mzansi reacted with mixed opinions, with some convinced she is pregnant, while others pointed out reasons why she isn't.

Source: Briefly News