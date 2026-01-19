On Saturday, 17 January 2026, a popular blogger posted a cryptic message directed at YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase

The message followed weeks of public allegations he has made against Mihlali, including claims related to substance abuse and infidelity

Some social media users criticised the blogger for appearing to threaten or intimidate Mihlali publicly, while others defended them

Bathong! A popular entertainment blogger sparked reactions after seemingly threatening YouTuber and social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase.

The post comes after weeks of Khawula making damaging claims about Mihlali, including allegations of substance abuse. Over the weekend, the gossip blogger appeared to escalate matters by revisiting an alleged past altercation between the two.

Musa Khawula seemingly threatens Mihlali Ndamase

On Saturday, 17 January 2026, Musa Khawula took to his official X (Twitter) account and shared a post addressed to Mihlali Ndamase. He even boldly tagged her official X account.

In the post, Khawula raised eyebrows when he suggested that Mihlali Ndamase would live to regret allegedly assaulting him in the past. The post was captioned:

“Hi @mihlalii_n baby, you shouldn't have assaulted me, xo xo, gossip girl.”

See the post below:

SA reacts as blogger seemingly threatens Mihlali Ndamase

The post quickly gained traction and sparked heated discussion, with many questioning Khawula’s intentions and tone. While some criticised Musa Khawula for seemingly threatening to expose Mihlali Ndamase, others defended him and criticised Mihlali Ndamase for allegedly assaulting the previously incarcerated gossip blogger.

Here are some of the comments:

@XFactor079 said:

“You don’t forgive and forget 😭”

@TumishaneM remarked:

“You got moered.”

@HerLifesDrafts said:

"I really keep saying that our South African politicians, influencers, celebrities have zero media training. Like this sort of stuff is supposed to be like water off a duck's back for them😒"

@MadumiMutshidzi asked:

“😂😂😂 you opened a case against her?”

@GrainfulTrust shared:

“Lol, more like you shouldn't have poked the bear 🤣🤣🤣”

@Pride_Njone warned:

"GBV is a very dangerous thing. Mihlali, she doesn't know that she might go away for a very, very long time, bathong."

@BhekuyiseM31516 said:

“Why assault Musa 😑. Physical abuse is a clear sign of the failure to utilise even 0.00001 of the iota of your brain.”

@Melo_Malebo asked:

“You’re really out to get her hey? Whoever gives you her scoop is probably her biggest hater, too.”

@Iebzzzza questioned:

"Why not go and open a case? I think you want to ruin her reputation."

Mihlali Ndamase responds to report she assaulted boyfriend

This isn't the first time Mihlali Ndamase has been accused of assault.

Recently, Mihlali Ndamase was accused of assaulting her boyfriend in a jealous rage, prompting a response from her as reported by Briefly News.

The alleged incident reportedly happened at Montana’s Pub near Jan Smuts Avenue in Johannesburg North on 13 September 2025, and Mihlali was spared jail after her alleged boyfriend withdrew the case. In response, Mihlali made serious allegations against her supposed boyfriend and said she would take action against him.

