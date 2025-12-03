South African controversial Musa Khawula recently made some serious allegations about Mihlali Ndamase

The gossipmonger accused the influencer and content creator of having a spiritual mother who allegedly makes things happen for her

Many netizens weren't stunned by Khawula's harsh allegations, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Musa Khawula ruffled Mihlali Ndamase's feathers again. Image: @Mihlalii_n, @musakawula

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Musa Khawula, doesn't know when to stop! The controversial blogger and gossipmonger decided to ruffle Mihlali Ndamase's feathers once again on social media.

On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, Khawula made some serious allegations against the popular influencer and content creator who just opened her own boutique. The gossipmonger accused Mihlali of having a spiritual mother who makes things happen for her through "dark magic."

He further posted a picture of the star with the prophetess and her mother, also known as Moghel Slay.

Though Musa is known for controversy and for spilling everyone's secrets on the social media streets, many internet users weren't by his side this time around as he made the claims about Ndamase.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to Musa's statement about Mihlali

Shortly after Khawula made that statement about the content creator, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@pennylopezJ said:

"I see you want to look like this again after Mihlali bleksem you."

@ThabiJoy4 wrote:

"Oooh, so they have spiritual what, what? I thought it was just beauty and luck of meeting rich men."

@Past_2Present stated:

"Stop comparing yourself with others, because you don't know what they get up to in the dark."

@BanziZeigh tweeted:

"I think you forgot to add allegedly."

@pennylopezJ questioned:

"So you mean she’s the one opening Mihlali’s ways…When it comes to men and the bag."

@by_greatest mentioned:

"That’s how they trick men into leaving their wives. Through Voodoo and spiritual mothers!"

@CrashOut_Missy replied:

"This woman believes she's a celebrity prophet. In 2023, she fished out for DJ Maphorisa by saying she sees DJ Maphorisa passing by the end of the year, Porry mized her, and he's still very much kicking. She also said she sees ANC winning elections with high numbers, and we got GNU! Weee."

@zinhlewayne slammed Musa Khawula:

"Imagine spending the rest of your life by being a loser! Dedicating your life to gossip, low vibrational energy and hate. That’s a sad way to live life, but then again, you’re a failure, so it fits."

Musa Khawulamade claims about Mihlali Ndamase. Imag: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to sweet throwback video of the late Shona Ferguson

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that things haven't been the same for Connie Ferguson and her family since the death of the popular filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson. The Kings Of Jo'Burg star shared a heartwarming clip of the late star on social media.

On 20 August 2025, the actress posted a video of herself with her family and Shona having a great time with him, jokingly harassing her while they ate their dinner. In the clip, it's clear that Shona has always been the one to make the family laugh and have a great time whenever he was around.

Source: Briefly News