South African actor Simphiwe Majozi made headlines on social media regarding his role as Sbu on Uzalo

An online user revealed that Sbu has turned from being a gangster to a pastor, leaving many stunned

Many netizens couldn't believe the sudden change in Sbu's character, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Sbu from 'Uzalo' is now a pastor. Image: @simphiwemajozi_sa

Mzansi's popular soapie, Uzalo, has decided to shake things up with its most-loved character, Sbu; however, many netizens weren't quite impressed with this change.

On Sunday, 30 November 2025, an online user @KasiboySA shared a tweet that Sbuhas has been turned into a pastor after he was a gangster since the start of the soapie. Many viewers weren't happy about this.

While he's character has changed, the popular actor Simphiwe Majozi previously spoke about how the show has shaped his career. He had told Daily Sun that he was repeatedly offered smaller roles on different productions, but each time he turned them down, opting to stay loyal to.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sbu becoming a pastor

Shortly after it was made known that Sbu is now a pastor on the show that had been put on hold in August 2025, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Nhlalala_m2 said:

"It's the shuffling of partners for me. I can't keep up."

@KaNondiindwa wrote:

"They think we forgot he used to burn people alive with Nkunzi."

@Daphnedark1 commented:

"He changed his ways. Iyo norr that should be right."

@MbhenseMne responded:

"It's a normal thing in Uzalo, next week you will see him becoming a criminal again."

@_Lee_m replied:

"This was my shock when I saw that some time last week, the writers were losing it."

@Tom77246762 mentioned:

"He's going to be a Police detective soon."

@busukupz stated:

"Y'all still watching SABC programs? I can't even recall the last time I watched SABC programs must be like 6 years ago."

@SfundoDonovan tweeted:

"A what? I haven't watched Uzalo since before COVID. It was already a joke by then, too, but I didn't know they'd fall off this hard."

@MatshidisoAnnen shared:

"Lol, Lilly became a police officer without going for those 6 months of training. Anything is possible on that show."

@TREEEESSSSSS replied:

"The way you stole this post from Facebook. The same Facebook y’all call a village, but y’all are always stealing posts from there, too. Y’all drag the app all day, yet y’all camp there for content every night."

Netizens reacted to Sbu's character change. Image: @simphiwemajozi_sa

