Lebo M and his ex-wife, Pretty Samuels, are reportedly at it again, and things are getting heated

The estranged couple is using everything in their power to win, including some messy claims about Lebo made by Samuels

This comes after reports that the famous composer would pay his ex-wife half a million rands

Lebo M reportedly addressed Pretty Samuels' claims that he's an abuser and fraudster.

Source: Twitter

Yoh, another day, another mess in the Lebo M and Pretty Samuels saga, and things are getting even messier with the renowned composer threatening to sue his ex-wife!

Lebo M reportedly takes ex-wife to court

The war between Lebo M and Pretty Samuels is far from over, and it seems the couple is using everything in their power to win.

Their ongoing divorce drama has been riddled with scandals, theft claims and now fraud allegations, and according to Sunday World, Samuels will do anything but back down.

The publication reports that the former Mrs Morake was served with a cease and desist after publishing "defamatory statements" about her ex-hubby, claiming he was an abuser.

Moreover, Samuels alleged that her ex was a fraudster who swindled the South African Revenue Services (SARS). This comes at the height of their fight over a multi-million-rand grand piano, which Lebo accused Samuels of stealing.

Responding to the allegations, the Lion King maestro refuted the claims and, in a letter of demand from his lawyers dated 6 April 2025, instructed Samuels to retract the statements and apologise - an order she reportedly ignored.

An excerpt from his court order read:

“I am not an abuser, nor am I involved in any tax fraud activities. I am a person with integrity and am honest in my conduct.

"As a public figure well known internationally, the offending statement was made to defame, injure, and damage my reputation. My reputation and good name form an integral part of my dignity and my business.

"I allowed the first respondent to retract and apologise. She failed to do so within the requested time."

Lebo M's ex-wife Pretty Samuels reportedly claims he was an abuser and SARS fraudster.

Source: Twitter

It's now believed that Morake plans to have his day in court with his ex over the allegations.

Pretty Samuels reportedly stands to be R500K richer

Meanwhile, it seems Pretty Samuels might just walk out of this divorce a happy woman.

Briefly News reported on the divorce drama between Samuels and Lebo M, in which the beauty reportedly stands to gain over half a million rands in spousal maintenance from her ex-hubby.

He joins a growing list of celebs who have had to cough out money to support their former spouses, including Minnie Dlamini, whose marriage to Quinton Jones ended in her allegedly paying him spousal support.

As tensions rise between Morake and Samuels, there's no telling what direction their divorce drama will take, and after allegedly bagging a new missus, Lebo's partner may need to hold on tight for this bumpy ride!

Lebo M reportedly responded to his ex-wife Pretty Samuels' fraud and abuse allegations.

Source: Instagram

