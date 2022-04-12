Media personality Pabi Moloi may be headed for a legal battle with her baby daddy and alleged husband, Ruan Adams

Adams is said to be claiming half of Moloi's multi-million Rand estate because they were legally married in community of property

However, Pabi Moloi has denied that she was ever married to Ruan Adams and is not ready to give up 50% of her estate to him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pabi Moloi has denied that she was married in community of property to her estranged husband, Ruan Adams. This comes after media reports that Adams wants to dissolve their union and is claiming half of their estate.

Pabi Moloi has denied that she was customarily married to Ruan Adams who is demanding half of her estate: Image: @pabimoloi

Source: Instagram

According to Sunday World, Ruan claims that he paid R25 000 as Moloi's bride price in 2016, which means they were customarily married.

The publication further notes that Adams believes their marriage was authentic and is therefore entitled to half of their multi-million Rand estate, including houses in Broadacres in Fourways, Noordwyk, Midrand, Elton Hill and Edenburg in Sandton, as well as two houses in Waverley. The estate also includes a white Jeep Cherokee, grey Suzuki, household furniture, her shares, investments and savings.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also added that Ruan is claiming a monthly allowance of R8 500 so he can continue living the lavish lifestyle he is used to.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to TimesLIVE, Moloi rubbished the claims saying that she was never married. The publication also revealed that the star's legal representative Vanessa Da Silva of Ulrich Roux & Associates said their client did not wish to comment.

Peeps, however, weighed in on the matter, saying Moloi deserves what's coming for her. Others also sympathised with her.

@LANGELIHLELIHL2 said:

"Pabi Moloi is the 1st South African Woman to marry a Broke white man."

Heavy K’s ex Nicole spills some tea on their relationship, musician claps back: “I mind my own business”

Heavy K's former lover Nicole Maleka recently spilt the tea on why their relationship did not last. The stunner opened up during an episode of Sip or Spill with Lelo.

During the video, the young ladies got candid about their love lives and even name-dropped some celebrities while answering questions from fans.

Answering the question about what really happened between her and the Drumboss hitmaker Nicole said:

"Me and Heavy K separated because he wasn't a good guy for me".

Source: Briefly News