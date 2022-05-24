Ronny Marhule, the senior Home Affairs official who approved Shepherd Bushiri and his wife's permanent residency has been fired

The Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi stated that axing Marhule is the right step in fixing irregularities in the department

Some South Africans believe that Marhule will soon be reinstated while others say he should have been arrested as well

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs has made the decision to dismiss senior official, Ronney Marhule, who approved self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's permanent residency in 2019.

In a statement issued by Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday, Marhule who was the chief director at the time was found guilty of two counts of misconduct concerning dishonesty and negligence.

The Home Affairs official who granted Sherped Bushiri and his wife, Mary SA residency has been fired. Images: Frennie Shivambu/ Gallo Images

According to News24, Marhule's disciplinary hearings were conducted for almost a year following his attempts to stop the hearings by approaching the Labour Court and the Labour Court of Appeal on three occasions.

After an investigation conducted by the Hawks, it was found that Bushiri and his wife Mary were in possession of illegal identity and immigration documents. Mary had lied and said that she was granted permanent residency in 1997 when it was actually discovered that she first entered the country in 2013.

The couple also lied under oath during their application for permanent residency and said the first time they both came to SA was in 2015. The couple's application was granted in 2016.

Motsaoledi says Marhule granted the Bushiris permanent residency and they did not deserve it. Marhule was also found guilty of approving permanent residency applications of Mohamed Afzal Motiwala and Fatima Ebrahim.

The Home Affairs Minister says Marhule's dismissal is a step closer to improving the department and ridding it of irregular practices, reports the Daily Maverick.

"We are cracking down on all forms of irregularities wherever we find them at Home Affairs,” said Motsoaledi.

South Africans weigh in on Home Affairs' decision to fire Marhule

@mdube434 said:

"Awuuuu shwemmmm he/she was doing it for Papa. Look now. Papa is gone and is living his life. Wena you are in deep sh*."

@messydj330 said:

"Dismissed? Should be arrested."

@KalkulatorLempe said:

"They should’ve arrested the one who gave Bushiri bail, first thing first."

@thabomaphala said:

"Let him go to Malawi to join his partner in crime. Bushiri will make him one of his ushers."

