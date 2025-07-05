Lekompo musician Shebeshxt surprised his fans on Friday, 4 July, evening, when he revealed that he was in another accident

The musician shared footage on his TikTok account of his R1 million VW car, which was damaged

South Africans took to the musician's social media post to criticise him, while others comforted him

Popular musician posts second video after car accident. Images: Shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

South Africa's popular musician Shebeshxt, who recently made headlines when he confirmed he's using drugs, was reportedly unharmed in his latest car accident.

The rapper, who lost his nine-year-old daughter in a fatal car accident in 2024, shared another video following his car crash on Friday, 4 July.

TikToker and content creator Julia shared a video on TikTok of the musician's second car accident on Friday, 4 July, and captioned the video:

"Shebeshxt was in another car accident on Friday night. The singer was not harmed."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It is reported that the musician's R1 million, blue VW was involved in a car accident.

South Africans react to the musician's second accident

FranceManC said:

"Hade bosso yaka mara Charlie blue," (I am sorry about Charlie blue).

djsummurRSA replied:

"What happened ka Charlie? I just saw a video of the accident."

Fitness Queen wrote:

"Amadlozi ayamfuna strong," (the ancestors want him badly).

Tebogo said:

"He must find a driver when he goes to the gigs."

MashV🇿🇦🇿🇦 responded:

"Change your lifestyle poyi (my boy). Jwala, drugs le monate a se letsaka (alcohol, drugs, and parties are not a good combination), bafanas (my boy). From me to you. Live a simple life."

Monama Electrotechnics pty ltd said:

"This guy doesn’t listen. I am not surprised."

Mary-jane MissJones wrote:

"Yoh, again? He must stop using drugs and alcohol."

Rapper confuses fans with another video following the accident

The Limpopo-born rapper shared a second video of his car hours after his latest accident on Friday, 4 July.

The latest post of his car appears to have been taken before the car accident.

@Kano the blessa BK. wrote:

"Ah, brah yaka (my brother). What happened to Charlie because I have seen a video of the car involved in an accident."

The Truth, Nothing But TRUTH said:

"Shebe is haunted by the illuminati spirit, hard luck poi" (I am sorry, my boy).

LeboWaHlalelen said:

"I love your car, Shebe. Nkadime for December, (borrow me for December).

Man kind wrote:

"Sometimes ko ba tlohelle fela poi (sometimes you need to just leave them alone). Because ha o ba bontsha bao latella munna" (when you show them, they disrespect you).

Rea_1501_GP replied:

"What's happening here is the definition of 'confuse the enemy'. Look, you saw the car get involved in a crash, and after 12 hours, the car is in the garage. Now people are starting to ask a lot of questions."

Dimza boy said:

"What happened to Charlie because l saw a video crash at the side?"

Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt was involved in another accident. Images: Shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Man shows off spotless shoes he cleaned for ShebeShxt, Mzansi applauds the dedication

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that a viral TikTok video showcased immaculately cleaned sneakers belonging to rapper Shebeshxt.

The video impressed viewers with the cleaner's attention to detail, sparking conversations about loyalty.

It offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes support for public figures, highlighting the value of reliability.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News