Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt has openly poured his heart out, speaking about how painful it is to be without his daughter

Onthatile Chuene passed away in June 2024 in a fatal car crash, leaving Shebeshxt and his partner injured

In a recent interview on a podcast, the Twerka rapper said he is experiencing heartbreak that will not go away

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Shebeshxt said he got a tattoo covered up in honour of his daughter. Image: Phillip Maeta

Source: Instagram

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, revisited the fatal car accident which claimed the life of his daughter in June 2024. In an interview, the Limpopo-born star said he is experiencing eternal pain after losing someone he brought into the world.

Shebeshxt on losing daughter

The Twerka hitmaker was involved in a car crash in which his nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile Chuene, died. In an interview with E4 Podcast, which was posted on YouTube on Monday, 9 June, Shebeshxt said he is experiencing heartbreak that will never go away.

“My heart is broken,” he sighed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The star returned to work shortly after he regained his strength. He organised his sold-out one-man show, with the likes of Makhadzi joining him on stage. Some fans were worried about his mental state as he quickly returned to the spotlight. In the interview, he said he had to return to work because he needed to put food on the table.

"If I focus on just being heartbroken, I will go hungry. Sometimes you have to be strong. Losing someone you brought onto this earth, someone you were living for? You can never recover because every day as you live, every second, the pain does not go down,” he said. "When you eat, because this is someone you ate with, and they are no longer there. In such situations, you just have to give it to God,” he continued.

Shebeshxt and his partner lost their nine-year-old daughter. Philip Maeta

Source: Getty Images

Shebeshxt gets new tattoo after accident

Chauke mentioned that he had a tattoo covered up after losing his daughter. The tattoo, which once read 'hustle hard, ' now reads as 'heartbroken.'

On his social media accounts, the singer had expressed his grief, saying he sometimes goes to bed with a heavy heart. In one post, he said that before he sleeps, he cries. In another post, he said he believes Onthatile is his guardian angel.

“She might not be with me physically, but I know she is with me in spirit. She is my angel. Onthatile, my daughter, my life.”

Watch the YouTube interview below:

Fans react to Shebeshxt's heartbreak

People on social media praised Shebeshxt for his authenticity and his ability to be vulnerable.

@TheeBlackQueen2123 said:

"This wasn't an interview but a good brotherhood conversation. Shebe, may you keep winning, and never lose hope. 12 years is too much, please never let go. May the good Lord guide you."

@behindthestorypodcast612 stated:

"This was not an interview but a conversation…. I like it, it’s top notch."

@Your-girl-kaysee06 said:

"I like how Shebe keeps on praising the Lord."

@oscartradez shared:

"I can tell Shebe is very smart. He has learnt a lot from life."

Shebeshxt blasted for reckless driving

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt got called out for allegedly driving while drunk.

The rapper recorded himself racing his car, convincing people that he hasn't grown from his reckless ways.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News