Shebeshxt's first show since his horrific car accident and recovery reportedly sold out

The rapper is back on his feet and performing again, and fans are ready to welcome him back

Shebe is gearing up to share his colourful life story in a long-awaited documentary and concert

Shebeshxt reportedly sold out his first show since his car crash. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Shebeshxt is back with a bang after his tragic car crash and is said to have sold out his first show since his recovery.

Shebeshxt sells out his first show

Months after the horrific car crash that claimed his daughter, Onthatile's life, Shebeshxt appears to have physically recovered enough to perform again.

The Limpopo rapper has been rehabilitating for over a month and regaining his strength, and Briefly News shared that he also released some new music while in recovery.

After announcing his return to the stage, ZiMoja reported that Shebe's first show ultimately sold out. The publication reports that the Mogalakwena Stadium in Mokopane, Limpopo, was jam-packed with fans looking to see the rapper.

As he slowly makes his return, the rapper announced his concert, My Music, My Story, which is set to narrate his life story and the premiere of his documentary scheduled for 28 September 2024 at the Pretoria State Theater:

Mzansi shows love Shebeshxt

Fans are excited to have Shebe back:

lebogang_bang said:

"Can’t keep a good man down."

february15__ wrote:

"Everywhere Shebe goes, we're going too!"

thee_hope1505 posted:

"Behind you always. Welcome back, king."

hazelmlangeni responded:

"We’ll always support you, Shebe, no matter what."

dr_kego_23 was relieved:

"We thank God that you're alive."

meletse_rebecca commented:

"So proud of him for this comeback!"

Shebeshxt searches for a new driver

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt looking for a new driver to transport him between shows.

This after the rapper was involved in several car accidents and altercations with fans, leading him to look for a reliable chauffeur to safely take him to his events, and fans were immensely proud of him:

Boowa7 said:

"That's the greatest decision ever, shxta."

