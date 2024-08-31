Singer and songwriter Lwah Ndlunkulu headed to Instagram to celebrate a major personal milestone

The performer excitedly posted a picture of a new pink Mustang with a personalised number plate

Fans and followers raving over the buy headed to the comments section to applaud the notable win

Singer Lwah Ndlunkulu is celebrating a major win after acquiring a new pink ride. Images: @ndlunkulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi celebs are copping cars in droves, and singer Lwah Ndlunkulu seemingly did not want to be left out.

The songwriter recently flexed the fruits of her labour, and, boy, was it ripe. A ripe pink Mustang, to be exact.

Lwah Ndlunkulu flaunts new pink ride

Lwah took to Instagram to flaunt her lux purchase.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Ngiyathandaza njalo. Thank God for my Roush pipes," she captioned the post.

The snap shows an excited Lwah leaning against the Mustang's bonnet, wearing matching pink slip-on shoes.

With a big, broad smile lighting up her face, she holds a beaded sagila (knobkerrie) and points it to the camera.

Unsurprisingly, the car's personalised registration plate sported the performer's name, which the rumour mill dragged through the mud in June amid accusations she was pregnant with a married man's child.

Excited fans shower congratulations

All the attention went squarely on her boss moves, resulting in the ride, as congratulatory messages flooded her post.

Briefly News looks at a few responses.

@EzamaCirha wrote:

"Ayibeke nemali yemedical aid (she should also put aside medical aid instalments). Congratulations to her."

@bad_option88 said:

"I just [saw] this car in the music video. Kanti it's hers? Wow, she's driving a beast."

@__ThapeloM added:

"Congratulations to her; well deserved."

@newsandchill offered:

"God is great, man!!! I was listening to her story on Metro FM the other day."

@dawnthandeka_king beamed:

"Niiiiiiice. Congratulations, sthandwa."

@lavish_nono reacted:

"Congrats. I am very happy for you. May God keep on blessing you."

Buhle Samuels celebrates buying new Porsche

In another recent story, Briefly News reported that former Muvhango and Imbewu: The Seed actress Buhle Samuels has reportedly acquired a new whip. And not any, but a top-of-the-range German machine.

The it girl, who's had her fair share of drama recently, decided to gift herself the flashy sports car, and a video of it was posted to X.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News