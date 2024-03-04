Andile Mpisane's baby mama, Sithelo Shozi, stunned her social media followers with the reveal of her brand-new luxury car

The media personality proudly unveiled the Porsche on Instagram, which she referred to as an upgrade

People are fangirling and can't believe the Sithelo copped another expensive whip two months after acquiring a pink Porsche

Sithelo Shozi offered Mzansi a sneak peek of her sleek Porsche. Image: @_sitheloshozi

Halala! Sithelo Shozi is a proud owner of yet another Porsche. The influencer left jaws on the floor after she gave a sneak peek of her new car.

Sithelo Shozi flexes luxe Porsche on Instagram

Sithelo took to her Instagram page to show off the sleek ride. She can be seen in one of the videos removing the plastic from the touchscreen inside the car.

The 29-year-old simply captioned the celebratory post by saying: "...and that’s on upgrade."

Sithelo Shozi's car collection

The detective of The Masked Singer SA is no stranger to owning Porsches. Two months ago, she grabbed headlines for copping a Porsche Boxster GTS reportedly worth R1.8 million.

Her impressive car collection also includes a Porsche Cayenne and Land Rover Defender.

See the post below:

Sithelo's car post sparks curiosity

However, some people are wondering how she can afford the lavish cars since splitting from her rich baby daddy, Andile Mpisane.

See some of the reactions below:

@lisa_lee_motaung said:

"Every week you are buying a car. Oh social media. Congratulations! ❤"

@moschriever suggested:

"Confuse them mama, I love you."

@nandiphathabethe_ wrote:

"Foot on necks."

@cookingwithzanele stated:

"Ingane isifuna sifile."

@sne.mbu commented:

"4th slide. You Sithelo want us to argue about you and stab each other and die."

@nomvelobongeka posted:

"Congratulations sesi Sithelo. ❤"

@buhlejacobs stated:

"What do you think I love you so much. People's affairs are confusing. ♥️♥️"

@charlescele added:

"This is how people's affairs are confusing."

