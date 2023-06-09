Briefly News took a look inside Kanye West's luxurious car collection which is reportedly worth R133 million

Kanye West's impressive car collection features a diverse array of luxurious and exotic vehicles, showcasing his affinity for high-end automobiles from renowned brands

The collection includes exclusive and limited edition models like the Bugatti Veyron FBG Hermes, Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss, and Prombron Red Diamond

Kanye West has R133 million garage which boasts 8 luxurious whips. Images: MEGA/Getty Images

As the renowned rapper recently celebrated his 46th birthday, Briefly News took a look inside Kanye's impressive car collection.

According to carhp.com, Kanye West's car collection includes a variety of luxury and exotic vehicles and is worth $7 million (R133 million). Some of the notable cars in his collection are:

1. Bugatti Veyron:

Kanye West owns a 2008 Bugatti Veyron, specifically the FBG Hermes trim. It is a special edition Veyron with premium interior leatherwork crafted by Hermes. The Veyron is known for its powerful quad-turbocharged W16 engine and exceptional performance.

2. Prombron Red Diamond:

Ye has a 2010 Prombron Red Diamond, which is the world's most luxurious armoured car. It features a ruby paint finish, carbon fibre detailing, and a premium interior.

3. Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss:

Kanye West owns a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss. This car is a limited edition model, with only 75 produced worldwide.

4. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren:

Kanye West also has a 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. This car is a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and McLaren, combining luxury and high performance.

4. Lamborghini Aventador:

Kanye West owns a 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4. The Aventador is a flagship supercar from Lamborghini, known for its aggressive design and powerful performance.

5. Mercedes-Maybach 57:

Kanye West has a 2004 Mercedes-Maybach 57 in his collection. The Maybach 57 is a luxury sedan known for its opulent features and spacious interior.

6. Aston Martin DBS:

Kanye West has been seen driving a 2011 Aston Martin DBS. The DBS is a high-performance grand tourer with a sleek design and a powerful V12 engine.

7. Custom Lamborghini Urus:

According to motorius.com, Kanye is a big fan of the Lambo and has customized his 2019 Lamborghini Urus, a luxury SUV. He wrapped it in a cream-coloured matte finish and added his own set of wheels.

8. Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder:

Kanye owns a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, specifically a 2012 LP550-2 trim. The Gallardo Spyder is a convertible sports car with a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine.

