A woman complained about how the popular online store, Temu, did her dirty with her order

The lady received items that were way far from what she had ordered from the online shop

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the woman's situation hilariously funny

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A woman was disappointed with her Temu order. Images: @tebogoditinti/ Instagram, @NurPhoto/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman took her TikTok account to share her dissatisfaction with her order from Temu.

In the video posted by @tebogoditinti, she captured herself going to fetch her parcel from the delivery guy. From the get-go, she was shocked by how small the package was. She asked the driver if that was really her package, and the driver confirmed with her name and surname.

The lady took her parcel and went inside the house to unpack it. The first thing she ordered was a ring light. However, only the legs and not the ring light were on the package. She also ordered a bag, but it was lighter than the colour on the site, and the material wasn't great.

She ordered a waist belt, but it was too small. The last item she bought was five books, which came as a bargain. But she only received four, and they were tiny—not as shown on the site.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Woman disappointed with Temu order

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the woman's Temu order

The video garnered over 36k likes, with many online users laughing at her situation.

@PumbaaTheHustler️‍ was in disbelief:

"Bathong Temu. ."

@Ntonto shared:

"I don't think Temu has toxic working environment,they always laughing when packing orders."

@Ezra joked:

"I was feeling sorry until I saw the books. Now I feel sorrier. "

@setswakae said:

"Whoever was responsible for packaging those books was LAUGHING THROUGHOUT."

@Hudson_Metse asked:

"My sister, do you have magnifying glass for those books? "

@Django Magwedze laughed:

"Temu is so unserious."

Lady hilariously shares negative experience with Temu

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who took to TikTok to share her negative experience with Temu.

In the clip, the woman showed her followers what she wanted, a smart television stand that she could also use to store her glasses or mugs. The item hilariously cost R13.00 on the store's website. For some reason, the lady imagined that the item would be much bigger, however, that was not the case. Temu shipped her item. But it was smaller than what she expected, it was smaller than a Barbie doll.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News