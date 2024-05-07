The ANC's Bongani Bongo is expected to appear before a court for a retrial of his 2017 corruption charges

The Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the Western Cape High Court’s 2021 decision to discharge Bongo on charges

The SCA found that if mistakes had not been made, the trial would have found enough evidence to convict

The SCA has ordered a bribery case against the ANC's Bongani Bongo be returned before a High Court. Images: Stock Image and Lindile Mbontsi/ Daily Sun/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

ANC MP Bongani Bongo will return before a High Court to face his 2017 corruption charges.

Bongani Bongo returns to the High Court

The Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the Western Cape High Court’s decision to discharge Bongo on a charge in 2021 and sent the matter back to the High Court for a retrial.

According to TimesLIVE, the SCA found that if mistakes had not been made, the trial would have found enough evidence to convict Bongo.

The MP was accused of offering a bribe to parliament’s Eskom inquiry evidence leader Ntuthuzelo John Vanara.

According to News24, Bongo applied for a discharge, which Former Judge President John Hlophe granted in February 2021.

South Africans on Bongani Bongo’s retrial

Netizens shared their opinions on how the country’s judiciary functions.

@Zora54620153203 said:

“Justice, which was being stifled by the Zuma team, is coming to an end.”

@benbekezela noted:

“Funny how Bongo voted together with ANC to chuck out Hlophe.”

@MgmCommunity added:

“The trips between Cape Town and MP, his defence, will drain Bongo, who also has other cases in MP. The beginning of the end”

@russ421 commented:

“Grinds slow but grinds find.”

@zmpambaniso pointed out:

“Many judgements are overruled by the Supreme Court, and that is how the law works.”

