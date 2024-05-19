Who really owns PRIME drink? A closer look behind the brand

Many people presume that the American influencer and professional fighter Logan Paul owns the PRIME hydration company. Does Logan really own PRIME? What is the story about who really owns the world-famous PRIME drink?

PRIME has collaborated with and sponsored prominent athletes worldwide. You might have a strong penchant for these renowned beverages, but have you ever asked yourself who really owns PRIME drink? Here are all the details about PRIME Hydration founders.

Company name PRIME Hydration, LLC Year of establishment 2022 Founders Max Clemons and Trey Steiger Location Louisville, Kentucky, United States Manufacturer Refresco Social media Facebook Instagram X (Twitter)

If you visit PRIME’s website in the About section, you will likely jump to the conclusion that YouTuber-slash-boxer Logan Paul and YouTuber-rapper-boxer KSI own it.

We (KSI & Logan Paul) created PRIME to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function. We dropped our first product, PRIME Hydration in 2022 and since then, we've continued to work countless hours to expand in retailers, reach new markets and formulate new products we know you'll love.

Do KSI and Logan Paul own PRIME?

But there is one catch: PRIME may have KSI and Logan Paul’s names and faces all over it, but they are not the complete owners of the company. The social media stars do not own a majority share of the company's shares. That said, who are PRIME drink owners?

Who really owns PRIME drink?

Max Clemons and Trey Steiger maintain full control and decision-making power at the company as CEO and Chairman, respectively. Logan Paul and KSI serve as the brand's celebrity faces, but they are not its exclusive owners. The PRIME brand is owned by Prime Hydration, LLC.

Do Congo brands own PRIME?

Prime Hydration, LLC operates as a subsidiary under Congo Brands. The company is managed by Max Clemons and Trey Steiger, who collectively hold a controlling interest of 50% in the brand.

According to Coincodex, Logan Paul and KSl each own 20% of the PRIME drink company's shares. However, the claim about the 20% ownership by KSI and Logan Paul is unverified.

KSI and Logan Paul might be billed as the company's founders, but Congo Brands owns the company. Additionally, it is unclear exactly how much of a hand the YouTubers had in creating the drink. They act more like brand representatives than the real engine behind the drinks.

How does Congo Brands PRIME work?

Congo Brands, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, was established in 2014 by business partners Max Clemons and Trey Steiger. The entrepreneurs sought to utilise their expertise in manufacturing, distribution, and marketing to develop new consumer brands.

Their first brand under Congo Brands was Corkcicle, a famous water bottle company known for its stylish and unique designs. Congo Brands has two other brands in its portfolio: a sports drink label called 3D Energy Drinks and a nutritional supplement brand called Alani Nu.

What is PRIME's net worth?

Prime Hydration reportedly made $250 million in retail sales in its first year and grossed $110 million internally. According to KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, PRIME’s net worth allegedly ranges between $8 billion- $10 billion.

Who is the CEO of PRIME Beverage?

Details about the CEO of the sports drink company are private. However, Logan Paul and KSI are the company’s brand representatives, while Max Clemons and Trey Steiger are the actual founders of PRIME.

Did Coca-Cola buy PRIME?

Rumours circulate that Coca-Cola bought PRIME in September 2023 for $10 billion. This acquisition was meant to solidify Prime Hydration’s position in the market and provide the brand with substantial resources for further growth and expansion. However, Coca-Cola’s acquisition of the PRIME drink is still unclear.

When was PRIME made?

Prime Hydration was released in January 2022 by Logan Paul and Olajide "KSI" Olayinka Williams Olatunji. The product is manufactured by Refresco.

To contact the sports drink company, you can send an email to their official website or get in touch via the LLC's customer service email: contact@drinkprime.com.

If you were wondering who really owns PRIME Drink, you are now informed that Congo Brands does. PRIME Drink founders Max Clemons and Trey Steiger manage the company. YouTuber-slash-boxer Logan Paul and YouTuber-rapper-boxer KSI also hold solid positions as brand representatives.

