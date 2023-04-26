Prime drinks have been making their rounds in the news recently for several reasons. Although the brand has varieties for different classes of people, including Prime Hydration and Prime Energy drink, concerns have been on the drinks' health benefits because of the massive amount of caffeine in the energy drink. Who owns Prime Energy Drink South Africa, and at what price do consumers get it?

A photo illustration of Prime Energy fruit drinks. Photo: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Prime is a range of sports and energy beverages created and marketed by Prime Hydration, LLC. After YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI promoted the range following its release in 2022, young people have reportedly been flooding supermarkets to purchase it, with stocks quickly selling out.

Who owns Prime Energy Drink?

The energy beverage is owned and produced by Congo Brands, a Kentucky-based company that specialises in developing and manufacturing innovative products for the outdoor and travel markets.

Congo Brands was founded in 2014 by Max Clemons and Trey Steiger and has a portfolio of products that includes water bottles, hydration packs, and water filtration systems. Max Clemons, also the founder and owner of 3D Energy Drinks, is the CEO of Congo Brands, while Trey Steiger co-owns the company with him.

While endorsing and promoting the energy beverage, KSI and Logan Paul separately own only 20% of the company and are not the owners of the energy drink.

What are all the Prime products?

The brand's products and the Prime Energy Drink's ingredients include the following:

Prime Hydration

This electrolyte beverage is 10% coconut water-based, and it is said to contain BCAAs for muscle recovery, antioxidants, and vitamins to refresh, replenish, and refuel. But it includes a disclaimer warning children below 15 years from consuming it.

A photo illustration of the photographer's son drinking a Prime energy fruit drink in Kingston Upon Thames, England. Photo: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Prime Energy

Per 355ml can of the carbonated beverage, there are 200mg of caffeine and electrolytes without sugar. Children below 18 years, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and those sensitive to caffeine are warned not to consider consuming it.

Prime Hydration+ Sticks

This product is the powdered version of Prime Hydration. Because of its composition, consumers can reconstitute it with water.

Is Prime Energy Drink international?

The beverage permeates different countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and some parts of the UAE. The company also reportedly plans to launch in India (Reliance Retail) and others with time.

What countries is Prime Energy Drink in?

Among others, the brand has made its way into countries including the following:

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

German

Major supermarkets in the United Kingdom, like Asda, Aldi and Sainsbury’s, also reportedly sell the beverage.

Is there Prime Energy Drink in South Africa?

Yes, it is. Checkers, a major brand in the country, is reportedly the official South African retail partner of the brand's products. Consumers are assured of getting the product delivered on order, which is said to cost R39.99.

Why is the prime drink so expensive?

The massive demand during its UK launch influenced the price. Since its launch, getting hold of the hydration beverage became challenging, pushing the Prime Energy Drink's price up.

The price was reviewed after uproars because it sold for more than R400 online. Local sweet shop Tasko Sweets sells it for R399, while Takealot retails it for R650. But consumers get a Prime Energy Drink at Clicks for R70, though on the energy beverage's manufacturer's website, the 500ml liquid retails for $29.99.

Where to buy Prime Energy Drink in South Africa?

Selected Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores will start selling the brand's products from Monday, 1 May 2023. Sixty60 in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will also make them available to consumers before other parts of the country have access to them before the month ends. The following Checkers stores can be visited after the products' launch:

Canal Walk, Century City, Cape Town, Western Cape

Rosebank, Gauteng

Hyper Menlyn, Pretoria, Gauteng

Oceans Mall, Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

Hyper Sandton City, Sandton, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Castle Gate, Pretoria, Gauteng

Prime Drink has established itself as a famous brand of energy and sports beverages. The company's commitment to using high-quality ingredients and unique flavours has helped it gain a loyal customer base. Consumers anticipate the launch of Prime Energy Drink in South Africa by May 2023. But considering its health effect on children, measures should be implemented to regulate its sales.

READ ALSO: What are ice-making machine prices in South Africa in 2023?

In a post published on Briefly.co.za, ice-making machines have become crucial to many businesses and households, especially in warm climates. South Africa's demand for the machine has steadily increased and should continue in 2023.

Ice selling can be profitable in South Africa, with a 5-10% profitability rate. But this rate depends on ice cost, market size, and customer base size. Check out the post to find out the current cost of the machines.

Source: Briefly News