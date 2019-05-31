List of 50+ top manufacturing companies in South Africa

The South African manufacturing industry is quite diverse. The food and beverages sector takes the largest chunk of the industry, followed closely by petroleum, chemicals, and steel production. The industry is quite large, making it ideal for investors looking to venture into the South African market. Which are the top manufacturing companies in South Africa today?

A manufacturing plant. Photo: pixabay.com, @kentoshima1984

Source: UGC

South Africa’s vibrant economy has made it quite appealing to local and foreign investors. This partly explains why numerous multinational companies have a presence in the country.

Which are the top manufacturing companies in South Africa?

Here is a look at the top manufacturers in South Africa today.

Food products and beverages

Food and wine. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

The South African food and beverage industry is quite diverse and vibrant. Here are some of the top companies in this industry.s

1. Boekenhoutskloof

Boekenhoutskloof was established in 1776. Located in the furthest corner of the beautiful Franschhoek valley. The company grows shiraz grapes and manufactures a wide range of red wines, including The Chocolate Block and the Te Porcupine Ridge range wines.

2. Crown National

Crown National is a leading supplier of spices and other food ingredients in Southern Africa. The company operates out of twelve branches spread across the country.

3. Eagles’ Nest – Constantia

Eagles’ Nest is a winery located in the Constantia neighbourhood of Cape Town. It was originally a section of Groot Constantia, a wine supplier to various European nations. Since 1984, the firm has been under the control of the Mylrea family.

4. Firmenich (Pty)

Firmenich SA is a fragrance and flavour company headquartered in Switzerland. It is the largest privately owned company in the field and ranks number two worldwide. The company has operations in South Africa.

5. Tongaat Hulett

Tongaat Hulett is a leading agri-business dealing with the production of sugar, ethanol, animal feeds and cattle, with a significant asset base and footprint in Southern Africa.

Furniture

Furniture in a house. Photo: pixabay.com, @4787421

Source: UGC

Here are some of the top players in the country’s furniture industry.

6. Adamsons Furniture Manufacturers

Adamsons Furniture Manufacturers has been a recognized name in the South African furniture manufacture and design industry for over 60 years. It is a family-run business that manufactures an exclusive range of household furniture catering for the discerning homeowner.

7. Cottonwood Trading Company

For close to two decades, Cottonwood has specialized in importing French furniture for bedrooms and bathroom vanities. Recently, though, the firm took a new direction and began focusing on manufacturing and selling hand-painted pieces crafted by local artisans.

8. Jack Maserow Furniture Manufacturers

Jack Maserow Furniture began operations in 1994. today, the company is among the largest manufacturing companies in Johannesburg and currently employs over 400 people. Initially, Jack Maserow Furniture only produced wall units, but in 2004 the company entered the bedroom suite market.

9. Meyer von Wielligh Furniture

The company dates back 15 years when designers Abrie von Weilligh and Norman Meyer first met as furniture design students at Furntech. Since then, the firm has created and marketed magnificent limited-edition wood art pieces that can be found as far as Dubai and Sydney.

10. Seating (Pty) Ltd

Seating pioneered the contract furniture industry in South Africa. The company produces office chairs, tables, soft seating, and components for the corporate, retail and hospitality sectors.

11. The Modern Home Company

The Modern Home Company (MHCO) has been a supplier of high-end furniture to the residential, contract and hospitality markets in Southern Africa since 2005.

Automobiles

A BMW sedan. Photo: pexels.com, @Mike B

Source: UGC

Numerous automobile companies have set up manufacturing and assembly plants in South Africa. Here are the top ones.

12. BMW

BMW’s South Africa plant is located in Rosslyn and is tasked with producing the BMW X3 model for more than 16 African countries.

13. Nissan

The global automobile manufacturer set up operations in South Africa as Nissan South Africa Pty Ltd. The company is located in Rosslyn, South Africa.

14. Toyota South Africa Motors

Toyota South Africa Motors Limited (TSAM) is an automobile manufacturer that is a subsidiary of Toyota based in Prospecton, South Africa. By 2014, Toyota South Africa had more than 8,500 employees.

15. The Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA)

The Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) plant is located in Kariega, an industrial town around 730 kilometres east of Cape Town. With more than 4,000 employees, the company is the largest private employer in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro area.

Consumer electronics

A Samsung smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @John Tekeridis

Source: UGC

The South African consumer electronics industry is quite vibrant. Most of the major players are foreign-based but with operations in the country.

16. Siemens

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate corporation and the largest industrial manufacturing company in Europe. It is headquartered in Munich and operates in numerous countries, including South Africa.

17. Mustek

The company is widely known for its Mecer brand of laptops. It also manufactures various other innovative technology products and solutions, including networking equipment, data centre solutions, and surveillance tools.

18. Emerson

Emerson Electric is an American multinational corporation headquartered in Ferguson, Missouri. The company manufactures products and provides engineering services for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets and has a presence in more than 170 locations.

19. Samsung

Samsung Electronics South Africa Production (SSAP) is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, a leading household name in electronic consumer goods, manufacturing Samsung televisions and monitors. It is one of the largest manufacturing companies in Durban.

Electrical machinery

Electrical equipment. Photo: pexels.com, @Brett Sayles

Source: UGC

Here are the top South African electrical machinery manufacturers.

20. Alvern Cables

Alvern Cables is one of the leading cable manufacturers in South Africa for the automotive, domestic, flexible, equipment, power, and control sectors of the industry. The company offers a wide range of cable solutions designed and manufactured to meet the often-harsh African environment.

21. CBI Electric

This is one of South Africa’s largest circuit breaker manufacturers. The form produces a wide variety of circuits for both domestic and commercial applications.

22. Kama Coils and Transformers

Kama Coils and Transformers was established in 1996 as the holding company of McCoils. The company dealt with the manufacture of specialized coils and transformers. Today, Kama Coils and Transformers still has remarkable expertise in the design, manufacture and repair of electromechanical products

23. Tesuco

An African leader in turnkey telecom solutions, Tesuco specializes in the design, supply and maintenance of telecommunication infrastructure.

Metals and metal products

Metal bars. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

The metal industry is among the oldest economic sectors in South Africa. Here are some of the main firms that deal in various types of metal products.

24. Aveng Trident Steel South Africa

Aveng Trident Steel South Africa belongs to the Aveng Group of companies and offers a one-stop service and diversified product offering to the entire steel industry spectrum in sub-Saharan Africa. The company manufactures a wide range of steel products, including automotive blanks, special steel, structural and plate, as well as pipes and tubes.

25. BSi Steel Pty Ltd

BSi Steel Pty Ltd is one of South Africa’s leading steel merchants and steel suppliers. The company’s corporate office is in Johannesburg in the Southern African province of Gauteng. Its primary product range includes different forms of mild steel, such as steel pipes, square tubing, round tubing, rectangular tubing, rebar, round bar, and square bars.

26. Macsteel

Macsteel has a rich legacy spanning over 116 years. Currently, the company has a strategic network of over 40 service centres, branches, and franchise partnership outlets spread across the country.

27. SA Metal Group

SA Metal Group is one of South Africa’s oldest and largest metal recycling factories in South Africa. For the ninety years or so, the company has purchased, collected, processed, and recycled all forms of ferrous metals (iron and steel) and non-ferrous metals (aluminium, copper, zinc, stainless steel, lead, nickel, brass, tin, bronze and others).

28. Steelmor

Steelmor is a key player in South Africa’s steel industry. The company has been operating for over 40 years. It is among the leading manufacturers of stainless steel products and has numerous clients in medium and large-scale construction industries.

Glass and related products

Glass panels on a building. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Here are the top glass manufacturing firms in South Africa.

29. Bellco

Bellco is a family-owned and operated manufacturer of laboratory glassware and equipment founded in 1936. Its products are mainly designed for pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

30. Furman Glass

FGW Safety Glass is a full-service glass design, manufacturing, and distribution company with a wealth of knowledge and experience in all aspects of the glass industry. The company was established in 1896, making it one of the oldest manufacturing companies in South Africa.

31. Hitech Safety Glass

Hitech Safety Glass S.A. is a local leader in glass processing. It manufactures tempered and bent glass as well as a wide range of glass enhancements.

32. Natwide glass

Natwide Glass deals primarily in automotive glass. It also has a smaller division that manufactures conventional window glasses.

33. Nelson Glass and Mirror

Nelson Glass and Mirror is a glass processing company which offers a one-stop solution for the commercial and domestic market. The company supplies clear and tinted toughened safety glass, PVB and EVA laminated glass, multi laminates, mirror, and satin etched glass.

34. RSG Glass Products

With more than 90 years of combined experience in the glass industry, RSG Glass offers a wide range of glass products, including performance glass, bulletproof glass, tempered curved glass, and multi-laminated glass.

Rubber and plastic

Plastic straws. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Rubber and plastic are widely regarded as some of the most important products in developed economies. Here are the top companies that manufacture these products in South Africa.

35. ALP Africa

ALP Africa was formerly known as Glengyn (Pty) Ltd and has been operating in South Africa since 2008. The company’s clients come from various industries, including automobiles, mass transportation, construction, packing, HVAC, and building.

36. BLP Rubber & Plastic

BLP makes a wide range of rubber and plastic mouldings, PVC pressure seals, and pressure injection mouldings.

37. Tega Industries Africa (Pty) Ltd

The company’s origins began with the establishment of the specialist industrial rubber manufacturing company known as Beruc Equipment in 1984. Today, the company manufactures a wide range of rubber and plastic products for industrial use.

38. Truco Rubber

Truco Africa (formerly Transvaal Rubber Company) is a leading Southern African rubber manufacturing company specializing in rubber products tailored for use in mining, marine, and general industries.

39. Van Ryn Rubber Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Van Ryn Rubber Holdings (Pty) Ltd was established in 1979 and has since become one of South Africa’s leading high-volume rubber moulding manufacturers. The company makes rubber seals for PVC pipes, rubber components for the automotive industry, specialized rubber seals and diaphragms for plumbing use, and precision-cut seals for packaging and irrigation purposes.

40. Polyoak Packaging

The company specializes in the design and manufacture of environmentally friendly plastic packaging for food, beverage and industrial applications. It has over 40 manufacturing plants and extensive distribution networks across the country.

Wood and wood products

Trees felled in a forest. Photo: pexels.com, @Lukas

Source: UGC

There are numerous South African manufacturers dealing with a wide range of wood and wood-related products. Here is a quick look.

41. BOSTimbers

The company manufactures parquet and strip flooring to fit the tongue and groove design. They deal in a wide range of tree species, including Kiaat, Rosewood, Rhodesian Teak, Okoume, Saligna, Malaysian Oak, White Oak, Maple, and Oregon Pine.

42. Plantsaw Hardwood Sawmills

Plantsaw Hardwood Sawmills is a family-owned business that has been supplying and exporting timber to the industrial and commercial sectors since 1998. It deals in wood from invasive timber species purchased from local tree fellers.

43. Nordic Paper

This company specializes in the production of high-quality paper, packaging and plywood products.

44. Robertson Hardwoods

Robertson Hardwoods has over 50 years of experience in the hardwood industry. The company mainly sources timber and related products from all over the world, including North America, South America, Europe, West Africa, Southern Africa, and Asia.

45. The FX Group (Pty) Ltd

The FX Group is a manufacturer of engineered wood panel products. Its customers include shop fitting companies, kitchen manufacturers, domestic and office furniture producers, board merchants and retail stores.

Textiles

Assorted textiles. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Here are the main firms that manufacture textiles in South Africa.

46. Da Gama Textiles

This company is one of the biggest producers of high-quality fabrics. The company’s range of fabrics is used for various applications, from unique and authentic home, décor and fashion products to fabrics imbued with protective and medical qualities for industries that demand specific performance requirements.

47. Desleemattex

DesleeMattex (previously known as Mattex) was established in 1962. Its primary line of business is the manufacture of locally produced world-class mattress fabric.

48. Sesli Textiles

Sesli Textile is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of a broad range of textiles. From high-quality blankets and throws to soft towels, scatter cushions and linen. The company is in charge of its entire supply chain, making it possible to offer its clients extremely competitive prices.

49. SK Textiles

This manufacturer is among the most prominent textile manufacturers and wholesalers in South Africa. It deals with the supply of a variety of fabrics to the garment manufacturing industry in South Africa. Sesli Textiles manufactures a diverse selection of fashionable knits and woven fabrics, both printed and plain.

50. Standerton Mills

Standerton Mills Pty was established in 1947 in the town of Standerton, Mpumalanga. Its main factory is housed in a 25,000-metre-squared building with more than 200 textile machines driven and maintained by more than 500 employees.

51. M&P Trikam

M&P Trikam was established in 1935 and is a key supplier of textiles to the clothing industry in Southern Africa.

There are numerous manufacturing companies in South Africa, all operating in the numerous subsectors of the manufacturing industry. These companies make significant contributions to the country’s GDP, employment, and economic growth.

READ ALSO: How to check if a company is registered in South Africa 2022

Briefly.co.za recently created a guide on how to check whether a company is registered in South Africa. The business landscape in South Africa is quite wide and dynamic, with thousands of organizations in different economic sectors. Most of the firms operate legally in accordance with the country’s business registration laws. Others, however, are not registered.

There are numerous reasons you may want to do a background check on a company. Some of the most common reasons include conducting business deals, buying shares, or issuing credit. Read on to discover how you can ascertain whether a company is registered or not.

Source: Briefly News