KOO South Africa: Everything to know about the Tiger brand owned company

KOO South Africa is a food brand that has been in operation for more than eight decades now. It set the pace for canned food brands in South Africa through its versatile canned foods available at affordable prices. Apart from convenience in accessing food products, the brand has impacted the country's economy by creating employment opportunities.

Who makes KOO baked beans? Photo: @The Herald-Zimbabwe

Source: Facebook

KOO South Africa is topping the headlines after it recalled approximately 20 million cans of products. The move has led to a significant economic impact on the brand. Apart from the loss that KOO South Africa has incurred, the decision has impacted its share price. Why was the move necessary? Read on for more details and what you should do.

History of KOO South Africa

Who started KOO? KOO is the best-known canned food brand and company owned by Tiger Brands South Africa. It started in 1940 as a farmer cooperative and currently offers a product portfolio spanning across ten categories. KOO South Africa has its headquarters in Bryanston, Gauteng, South Africa. It has 1,320 employees, and its annual turnover is approximately R3.6 billion. KOO canned products have been in the market for more than eighty years now.

KOO canned foods

Is KOO a South African brand? KOO is a rainbow brand for a rainbow nation. The products reflect different flavours and taste from Soweto to Sandton, from Die Bloukrans to Boksburg, from Cape Town to Chatsworth, from Thabanchu to Mafikeng and from Kwa Mashu to Makhadu. The brand sources its products from established farms and delivers the best quality of products.

The wide and versatile range of KOO canned products includes,

Samp and beans in curry sauce.

Peach slices in fruit juice.

Speckled sugar beans in brine.

Peach halves in syrup.

Fresh garden peas in brine.

Cucumbers and Gherkins.

Baked beans in tomato sauce.

Grated and spiced beetroots.

Spaghetti in cheese flavoured tomato sauce.

Spicy and mild chakalaka.

KOO vacancies

Who owns KOO? KOO brand is owned by Tiger Brands, which deals with a wide range of brands. Therefore, if you would like to work with the KOO company, reach out to the company for vacancies in human resources, marketing, sales, purchasing supply, finance, customer management, among other business-related fields.

Currently, the brand offers a young talent mentorship programme.

KOO contact details

For any inquiry about the brand, contact the brand through any of the following platforms,

Telephone number: +27 (0) 860 100 891

+27 (0) 860 100 891 Email: Tigercsd@tigerbrands.com

Alternatively, you could present your issue to this postal address,

Tiger Brands Limited

3010 William Nicol Drive

Bryanston

Why is KOO being recalled?

Is KOO South African? Photo: @Updates with LolahM

Source: Facebook

On 26th July 2021, Tiger Brands, South Africa's biggest food manufacturer, announced its decision to recall approximately 20 million KOO and Hugo's canned products. Concerns due to potentially defective cans triggered the move. The 20 million cans account for about 9% of the brand's annual production, worth R650 million. The decision to recall the cans caused a 6.40% drop in Tiger Brand's share price.

What is wrong with KOO cans?

The issue of defective cans was discovered in May 2021. According to the brand, the cans had a deficient side seam which caused the 18 cans in a Tiger Brand's store to leak. The batch came from a supplier. While several others were not released for trade, a probe on the defective batch confirmed the problem.

Tiger Brand conducted a transport and handling test on 287,040 cans, and out of the batch, a side seam leak developed in two cans; hence, the recall. According to the brand, the leak presents a risk of secondary microbial contamination. Therefore, the brand recalled canned vegetable products manufactured between 1st May 2019 and 5th May 2021.

What KOO products are being recalled?

Is KOO South African? Photo: @luchae

Source: Instagram

The financial impact of the recall includes the cost of the potentially affected stock, transport and storage costs, and it is estimated at R500 million and R650 million. These are the KOO products that have been affected by the recall,

410g KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

410g KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce-Lite

410g Hugo’s Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

4 * 410g KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 pack **NEW**

410g KOO Butter Beans in Brine

410g KOO Butter Beans in Tangy Curry Sauce

420g KOO Butter Beans in Tomato Sauce

420g KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Sauce

410g KOO Baked Beans in Tomato & Herb

410g KOO Baked Beans in Curry Sauce

410g KOO Baked Beans in Hot Chakalaka

410g KOO Baked Beans in BBQ Flavoured Sauce

410g KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Wors Flavoured Sauce

415g KOO Cream style Sweetcorn

410g KOO Whole Kernel in Brine

420g KOO Mixed Vegetables in Sweet and Spicy Curry Sauce

420g KOO Mixed Vegetables in Hot Curry Sauce

420g KOO Mixed Vegetables in Curry Sauce

420g KOO Mixed Vegetables in Cape Malay Curry Sauce

420g KOO Mixed Vegetables in Durban Curry Sauce

410g KOO Mixed Vegetables in Brine

410g Helderberg Fresh Garden Peas in Sweetened Brine

410g KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine

400g KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine

400g KOO Surfmaid Peas Petit Pois in Sweetened Brine

410g KOO Short Spaghetti in Flavoured Tomato Sauce

KOO pilchards and KOO canned fruits are not among those affected.

Meanwhile, check out KOO website on how to identify the recalled cans. The website also provides further clarification about the matter. KOO South Africa has highlighted that no health cases have been brought forth, although it is in consultation with the National Consumer Council for further action. Meanwhile, customers are advised to return the cans to supermarkets or the KOO factory shop and ask for a refund.

READ ALSO: Who owns Unilever South Africa

Briefly.co.za recently published intriguing details about Unilever South Africa. Who owns the multi-million brand?

Unilever South Africa is one of the largest FMCG brands in the country. Most netizens grew up using products from Unilever and have always questioned the brand's owner and origin. This article unpacks answers to the questions and more.

Source: Briefly.co.za