Daniel Odonkor is the founder of Chaste Shoes and the brand is making waves online

Chaste Shoes is a Ghana-based company that produces handmade and bespoke designer shoes

The young entrepreneur opened up about his business during an interview on Ghanaweb TV

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Originally a trained building contractor, Daniel Odonkor is now known as a professional shoemaker who produces quality handmade and bespoke shoes.

The chief executive officer of Chaste Shoes has made strides in the field, designing some of the finest shoes to pamper the feet of prominent figures.

Donkor's footwear brands are not only reviving traditional African shoemaking but have also penetrated global markets.

Daniel Odonkor: The Ghanaian shoemaker styling the feet of the rich and celebrities. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

Discovering his passion

In an interview with news outlet Ghanaweb, he narrated his journey to the industry as a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Though he always wanted to pursue his childhood dream of becoming an architect, he was offered building construction at the university due to the grades he obtained in senior high school, said Daniel Odonkor.

Nonetheless, his passion drew him closer to the craft, starting with T-shirts and later making designer shoes.

Passion becomes business

With a laptop and taking lessons from YouTube, he acquired knowledge about how to design shoes, he said.

''I was impressed with my first shoe, but I wouldn't sell it today because of the change in trends,'' he told Ghanaweb.

Seven years after his first design, Daniel Odonkor's company now produces shoes for red carpet events and has clients outside the country.

The fast-rising Ghanaian entrepreneur aims to become a brand that can compete with other global brands in shoemaking.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Dripping in success: Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana celebrates accomplishments

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that thriving businessman, Lekau Sehoana has headed online to celebrate two years in the sneakers game. The owner of Drip Footwear is the brain behind impressive million rand deals with big local brands and musicians such as Cassper Nyovest.

Taking to his Twitter account, @LekauSehoana shared the good news with Mzansi.

"I sold the first pair of Drip on this day 2 years ago. We have since grown the brand to 15 Stores and 116 Employees. Please help me wish @DripFootwear more trading Years. #DripTurns2," h captioned the inspirational post.

The inspiring recollection of Sehoana's two-year journey to success definitely left Mzansi feeling encouraged. Many even took to the comments section and asked for a free pair of cool shoes.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ThobekaNtshayza said:

"5 kicks nyana for giveaways to celebrate the 2 years of trading? One for me please."

@Nthapeleng__ said:

"Respect your pace of scaling. It takes other businesses ten years to scale like this. You making blacks proud."

@DorcusNyambi said:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Dripfootwear."

@Ref_Marokana said:

"made my first visit to one of @DRIPFootWear stores yesterday. O spanne mfethu. Congratulations and keep inspiring! #DripTurns2."

@Lethabo_Shawn27 said:

"Inspired, More growth for you & the brand!! Continue building, moving forward & changing lives."

@Sanda_Mvulana said:

"Local is lekker. May the Township dream continue to grow."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za