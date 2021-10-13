A Grade 11 pupil in Limpopo has his teachers and fellow classmates in absolute awe of his amazing artwork

Kagiso Moraba is just 19 years old and taught himself how to draw about two years ago and his work is top-tier

The young man spoke with Briefly News about his passion for drawing and where it stemmed from

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

By Manare Matabola - Freelance journalist

Kagiso Moraba, a Grade 11 learner at Gerson Ntjie High in Limpopo, has his peers baffled with his amazing pencil portraits.

Born in Ga-Mothapo village just outside Polokwane, the 19-year-old self-taught pencil portrait artist can’t stop wowing peers and teachers alike with his nifty artwork. He has developed a knack for sketching portraits of his teachers without their knowledge.

Spurred on by his amazing talent, Moraba’s teachers can’t help but stop heaping praises upon his name. His biggest inspiration, he exclusively tells Briefly News, is the famous Facebook visual artist, Young Creator.

Despite having only learnt to draw roughly two years back, Moraba has surprisingly taken to drawing like a duck to water. As someone who stays alone at home, this affords him all the time in the world to hone his craft. This can surely be seen by how he's improved in such a short space of time.

Kagiso Moraba is a 19-year-old pencil portrait artist who is wowing the masses. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

As part of celebrating Heritage Month, the Polokwane Municipality called on local fine/visual artists to submit their various artworks, from which the selected ones would be commissioned as well as earn a place in the provincial museum.

Interestingly, Moraba tried his luck by submitting three of his portraits. Of the three submitted portraits, one had a learner clad in a uniform, the second one was a portrait of Ricky Rick while the third and last one had a woman decked up in cultural attire.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Moraba says:

"I want to see myself owning an art gallery as well as commissioning my work overseas in the future."

Talented local artist shares work on social media, people let her know how stunning her work is

In similar news, Briefly News recently reported that a stunning Jozi based artist who goes by the Twitter handle @nombusodowelani had people standing on their seats to applaud her stunning artwork.

Taking to social media with a proud snap of herself and two pieces of her art, @nombusodowelani made her gift known. Sis, you are talented!

Seeing @nombusodowelani’s post, peeps flocked to the comment section to commend her on her craft. Some also took the opportunity to let @nombusodowelani know that she ain’t hard on the eye either. Beauty and talent!

Source: Briefly.co.za