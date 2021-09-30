A local artist with the handle @nombusodowelani had social media users stopping to stare at her amazing traditional inspired artwork

@nombusodowelani took to social media to share some of her artwork with pride, making it known that she is an artist

Peeps were blown away by @nombusodowelani’s undeniable talent and some even by her unquestionable beauty

Taking to social media with a proud snap of herself and two pieces of her art, @nombusodowelani made her gift known.

A local artist @nombusodowelani shared her work on social media and had people tripping over her talent and beauty. Image: @nombusodowelani

Taking to social media with a proud snap of herself and two pieces of her art, @nombusodowelani made her gift known. Sis, you are talented!

@nombusodowelani posted:

Seeing @nombusodowelani's post, peeps flocked to the comment section to commend her on her craft. Some also took the opportunity to let @nombusodowelani know that she ain't hard on the eye either.

Here are some of the comments:

@slondiwe_majozi is ready to do some art viewing:

“Where was the art exhibition I want to seeeeeeeee this.”

@Naledi__S loves both the art and the artist:

“You are so gorgeous and so is your work ”

@e3fced0db6474e8 had their eyes locked on @nombusodowelani:

@bonnie_mntambo spread the love:

