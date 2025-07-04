Lerato Kganyago and Hubby To Bring R&B Singer Tank to South Africa for Ndala Mall Grand Opening
- Lerato Kganyago and her husband are prepared to make their mall opening an unforgettable experience
- The couple is bringing R&B singer, Tank, to South Africa to perform at the launch of their new establishment
- With limited tickets, fans of the Maybe I Deserve singer can barely contain their excitement
Old school R&B lovers are in for a treat as Lerato Kganyago and her husband prepare to bring Tank to South Africa.
Singer Tank to perform in South Africa
Months after announcing in January 2025 that she and her husband, Thamsanqa, bought an entire mall, Lerato Kganyago-Ndala is preparing for the grand opening.
But this isn't just any mall opening, as the Ndalas are planning to go big, as always, and ensure that the Ndala Mall is the place to be. How will they achieve that, you ask? By bringing American R&B singer-songwriter, Tank, for a two-day concert.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The Maybe I Deserve singer, formerly Durrell Artaze Babbs, posted a video announcement on his Instagram page and said he was looking forward to the shows:
"The Ndala Mall grand opening in Pretoria at the Ndala Arena. I will be performing live this August 2nd and 3rd, two awesome shows. I'm coming, and I'm excited, and I can't wait to see you."
As he mentioned, the two-day opening will be on 2 and 3 August, and the tickets?
With five package options available, ranging from dazzling Diamond to humble Bronze, the cheapest option costs R2,500, while the Diamond package, which offers perks such as front-row seating and a meet-and-greet with Tank, is priced at R15,000.
The show will be held at the Ndala Arena and promises an evening filled with "great music, exciting shopping opportunities, and special attractions."
Here's how Mzansi reacted to the announcement
South Africans are ecstatic and are rushing to grab their tickets, which are selling rather quickly. And with limited seating of 550 people available, the shows promise a cosy and relaxed atmosphere.
zuly422 said:
"That's a blessed audience!"
thlma_m showed love to Tank:
"We love you, Tank!! You shall surely feel the love."
serenathedragon begged:
"Come to Cape Town!"
frank_zanito10 was excited:
"We are waiting for you, King!!! South Africa."
wayne.flow added:
"The General, we need a show in Cape Town."
Meanwhile, others bashed Tank for "pulling an American" and referring to Africa as a whole, instead of South Africa or even Pretoria, where he will be performing:
claudia__carolus corrected Tank:
"Sir, South Africa, not Africa."
dimankosi argued:
"Lol, Tank Africa is the whole continent, you are coming to South Africa, a country in Africa. It’s important to us that you say the specifics - it’s a show of respect and that you’ve done your research. Africa is NOT a country, so please address us properly."
rebotile_emamere said:
"You mean South Africa. You've got to tell people exactly where you are going, sir."
cortez_tha_greatest bashed Tank:
"Don't be that African American, Tank. South Africa."
lee_phahlamohlaka added:
"Africa is a continent."
Lerato Kganyago shows off luxe car collection
In an earlier report, Briefly News highlighted some of Lerato Kganyago's most expensive cars.
The radio personality's driveway, which hosts several Mercedes-Benzes, had tongues wagging on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za