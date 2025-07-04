Lerato Kganyago and her husband are prepared to make their mall opening an unforgettable experience

The couple is bringing R&B singer, Tank, to South Africa to perform at the launch of their new establishment

With limited tickets, fans of the Maybe I Deserve singer can barely contain their excitement

Lerato Kganyago and her husband are bringing Tank to South Africa. Images: Instagram/ leratokganyago, Twitter/ XGossipking, Instagram/ therealtank

Source: UGC

Old school R&B lovers are in for a treat as Lerato Kganyago and her husband prepare to bring Tank to South Africa.

Singer Tank to perform in South Africa

Months after announcing in January 2025 that she and her husband, Thamsanqa, bought an entire mall, Lerato Kganyago-Ndala is preparing for the grand opening.

But this isn't just any mall opening, as the Ndalas are planning to go big, as always, and ensure that the Ndala Mall is the place to be. How will they achieve that, you ask? By bringing American R&B singer-songwriter, Tank, for a two-day concert.

Tank revealed that he would be performing at the opening of Lerato Kganyago and her husband's mall. Image: therealtank

Source: Instagram

The Maybe I Deserve singer, formerly Durrell Artaze Babbs, posted a video announcement on his Instagram page and said he was looking forward to the shows:

"The Ndala Mall grand opening in Pretoria at the Ndala Arena. I will be performing live this August 2nd and 3rd, two awesome shows. I'm coming, and I'm excited, and I can't wait to see you."

As he mentioned, the two-day opening will be on 2 and 3 August, and the tickets?

With five package options available, ranging from dazzling Diamond to humble Bronze, the cheapest option costs R2,500, while the Diamond package, which offers perks such as front-row seating and a meet-and-greet with Tank, is priced at R15,000.

The show will be held at the Ndala Arena and promises an evening filled with "great music, exciting shopping opportunities, and special attractions."

Here's how Mzansi reacted to the announcement

South Africans are ecstatic and are rushing to grab their tickets, which are selling rather quickly. And with limited seating of 550 people available, the shows promise a cosy and relaxed atmosphere.

zuly422 said:

"That's a blessed audience!"

thlma_m showed love to Tank:

"We love you, Tank!! You shall surely feel the love."

serenathedragon begged:

"Come to Cape Town!"

frank_zanito10 was excited:

"We are waiting for you, King!!! South Africa."

wayne.flow added:

"The General, we need a show in Cape Town."

Lerato Kganyago and her husband are bringing Tank to South Africa for the grand opening of the Ndala Mall. Image: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others bashed Tank for "pulling an American" and referring to Africa as a whole, instead of South Africa or even Pretoria, where he will be performing:

claudia__carolus corrected Tank:

"Sir, South Africa, not Africa."

dimankosi argued:

"Lol, Tank Africa is the whole continent, you are coming to South Africa, a country in Africa. It’s important to us that you say the specifics - it’s a show of respect and that you’ve done your research. Africa is NOT a country, so please address us properly."

rebotile_emamere said:

"You mean South Africa. You've got to tell people exactly where you are going, sir."

cortez_tha_greatest bashed Tank:

"Don't be that African American, Tank. South Africa."

lee_phahlamohlaka added:

"Africa is a continent."

Lerato Kganyago shows off luxe car collection

In an earlier report, Briefly News highlighted some of Lerato Kganyago's most expensive cars.

The radio personality's driveway, which hosts several Mercedes-Benzes, had tongues wagging on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News