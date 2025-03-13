Lerato Kganyago flaunted her luxurious car collection in a video, leaving fans envious as she showcased her high-end fleet, including multiple Mercedes-Benz vehicles

Radio and television presenter Lerato Kganyago is showing us how to live "soft." The star recently left fans green with envy when she shared a video of her luxurious fleet of cars.

Lerato Kganyago showed off her impressive car collection. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Take a look at Lerato Kganyago's cars

Shuu! Our girl, Lerato Kganyago, is cruising in style. The media personality and businesswoman has been living a lavish lifestyle for years, and fans love to see it. Lerato, who recently announced that she joined the Mercedes-Benz family, showed off her collection.

A video of LKG's cars was reposted on X by MDN News, showing her amazing taste in cars. If the video is to be believed, Lerato has an eye for expensive, luxurious whips. The post's caption read:

"Lerato Kganyago shows off her cars in her driveway."

Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to Lerato Kganyago's car collection

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Some love that Lerato Kganyago is living large, while others were asking about her and her husband's source of income.

@Jikingqina said:

"Typical us Africans, we show off our liabilities, not asserts."

@nolomoifa comment:

"I know she's the new brand ambassador for Mercedes Benz, but why have the same/similar car ×3? 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️"

@Abednego082 wrote:

"Is her husband still scamming people?"

@MR_K_R_B said:

"What I like about Lerato she's a businesswoman who protects her brand, and maintains her image. Look at all her accomplishments and she did it with such class. Nothing but mad respect."

@ZYantolo7 wrote:

"Having so many cars and all look the same is just madness and special when u have such a small space to put them ..but well thats rich black ppl for u."

@Makhosi84186939 said:

"Sars... come this side🤔"

A video of Lerato Kganyago's car collection has gone viral. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Two times Lerato Kganyago flexed on the timeline

Lerato Kganyago is definitely the star she thinks she is. The star has been flaunting her wealth on social media. The star, who is regarded as the Queen of Valentine's Day, made headlines when she was gifted a hotel by her husband, Thami Ndlala, in 2022. Per the reports, the hotel charges R50K per night for the penthouse.

The radio host also trended after announcing that she was buying a mall together with her husband.

Lerato Kganyago talks about her breast reduction surgery

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African media personality Lerato Kganyago recently opened up about getting breast reduction surgery done.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Metro FM host excitedly shared how her experience was and how seamless and less painful than expected it was. Kganyago also shared she underwent the surgery to alleviate her back and neck pain which was caused by her large breasts.

