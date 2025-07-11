Popular South African musician Sabelo Zuma purchased a new luxury vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf GTI

On Thursday, 10 July 2025, Zuma shared a video on Instagram showing a touching moment with his mother

The purchase comes as Sabelo Zuma thrilled fans with an announcement about his career

Amapiano artist Sabelo Zuma, popularly known by the mononym Zuma, is excited following the purchase of a Volkswagen Golf GTI worth between R857 100 and R1 021 000. After purchasing the sleek matte black Golf, Zuma shared an Instagram post that left Mzansi emotional.

Sabelo Zuma might just have proved Podcast and Chill co-host MacG wrong with his latest purchase. The Podcast and Chill co-host previously suggested that Zuma is a drug addict during an episode of the popular podcast, but his recent purchase might just have redeemed him in the eyes of some fans who might have taken MacG’s banter as fact.

Zuma buys Volkswagen Golf GTI worth R1 million

Taking to his verified Instagram account on Thursday, 10 July 2025, Zuma shared two posts celebrating purchasing a Volkswagen Golf GTI. In the first post, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker shared pictures of himself sitting on the hood of the brand-new car holding two bottles of Ace of Spades champagne.

He paired the photos with a celebratory and braggadocious caption full of gratitude. The post was captioned:

“Ikwapi liyos'beka eSandton✨ DANKIE FOR SURE GROUP (FSG) & M.A.B Tsigogogo🥂🙏😁”

See the post below:

Zuma shares touching moment with his mom after buying new car

But it is the second post that melted hearts. The video was captioned:

“isqalo sohlezi sikhona”

In a short video clip, Sabelo Zuma is seen presenting the Volkswagen Golf GTI to his mother, who looks proud and overwhelmed with emotion. At one point, she kisses her son before getting into the driver’s seat to get a feel of the new car.

See the video below:

While Zuma didn’t share details of the exact GTI model he purchased, Volkswagen South Africa’s official website lists the current GTI recommended price as R857 100 for a model with a maximum power of 180 kW and with the 235kW version going for an eye-popping R1 021 000.

Netizens react as Zuma buys new Volkswagen GTI

Fans and celebrities filled the comments with congratulatory messages. Some applauded Zuma for taking his car home to his mother.

Here are some of the comments:

ladydu_sa said:

“I’m crying 😭😭😭😭 congratulations.”

mrjazziq shared:

“Congratulations, Kehla ❤️🔥”

babes_wodumo responded:

“Congratulations 👏”

tayflavour gushed:

“Mama is beautiful ❤️🙏 congratulations, Z🙏”

styles.mahlatsi_ said:

“Everybody loves Zuma ❤️ Congratulations, Sabelo we love you🥳Grootman 🔮”

bonga._.theskywalker praised:

“You are a top Dogg, always take your wins back home💯♨️💙”

Zuma and Reece Madlisa reunite after two years

Zuma's fans aren't only celebrating his new car, but a career development.

Briefly News reported that Reece Madlisa and Sabelo Zuma thrilled fans after reuniting following a two-year split.

The duo, who make up the popular Amapiano group Amaroto, surprised fans with a performance at the Durban July on Saturday, 5 July 2025. The artists, who pursued solo careers after parting ways in 2023, confirmed they're working on new music.

