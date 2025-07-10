Amapiano duo Reece Madlisa and Sabelo Zuma have reunited after a two-year split, thrilling fans with a surprise performance at the Durban July

The artists, who pursued solo careers after parting ways in 2023, confirmed they're working on new music

Zuma previously shocked fans when he explained that Amaroto was never an official group, but rather the title of their joint EP

Amapiano fans' prayers have finally been answered as one of the country's biggest duos, Amaroto, has announced their reconciliation, following their separation two years ago.

Reece Madlisa and Sabelo Zuma have reunited.

Source: Twitter

Amaroto members Reece Madlisa and Sabelo Zuma have finally buried the hatchet and are ready to give Mzansi the music they have been craving for. The stars have been pursuing successful solo careers since parting ways in early 2023.

The stars have been releasing solo projects, with Reece Madlisa recently teasing new music. News about Reece and Zuma reuniting started circulating on social media when the stars teased new music with Amapiano heavyweight, Kabza De Small.

Fans could not believe their eyes when Amaroto hit the stage together for the first time in two years at the just-ended Durban July. According to Buzz Life News, Reece Madlisa confirmed that Amaroto was back together and they have been busy cooking new hits in the studio.

The hitmaker noted that they took a break after failing to manage the dynamics of being in a group due to their different personalities. He said:

“We have been trying to resolve ur differences and focus on work. It’s not easy being in a group with different personalities and conflicts, but we are back. We will see how it goes. People have been calling for the reunion."

Zuma opens up on Amaroto split

Fans have always wondered what really happened between childhood friends Reece Madlisa and Zuma. The pair never addressed the rumours of their split, but confirmed they were going their separate ways with news about their solo projects on social media.

Speaking about the group, Zuma revealed that they were never an official group from the start. He said they were just two artists who released a joint EP titled Amaroto, and South Africans assumed they had formed a group called Amaroto.

"AMAROTO was the name of the EP, not the group."

He further explained that when they released other projects together, they identified as Reece Madlisa and Zuma, not Amaroto. Zuma also shared that there was no bad blood between him and his friend, Reece Madlisa.

"That is why when we released other EPs, it was Reece Madlisa and Zuma and not AMAROTO."

Amapiano duo Amaroto has revealed that they have new music coming soon.

Source: Instagram

