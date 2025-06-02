Singer Reece Madlisa is trending after teasing his latest project, and it’s already stirring debate

While some fans gave the new track a thumbs-up, others used the moment to call for reconciliation with his longtime friend and former Amaroto partner, Sabelo Zuma

With this teaser, Madlisa joins a wave of artists gearing up to drop fresh music this season

Reece Madlisa had his shot to fame with Amaroto thanks to their smash hits Iy’ntsimbi zase envy, and Manyonyoba with Sabelo Zuma.

However, the two parted ways at the peak of their careers, leaving many to speculate about the reasons behind their fallout.

Singer Reece Madlisa teased new music.

Source: Instagram

Rumour mill has it that the two cited growth as the reason behind the disbanding of the Amapiano duo.

The two have remained relevant in the music industry years later, dropping and collaborating on several projects.

Reece Madlisa teases new music

Thanks to his huge social media following, Reece Madlisa has been trending since he teased his new song.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Piano Connect shared some of his lines from his song with M00tion.

The clip has gained over 40 reshares and thousands of views since it dropped online.

However, it has received mixed reactions from fans, with many calling on the star to mend his relationship with Zuma.

Others nodded at the song, while some seemingly dragged his career into the picture.

@Mk47_ posted:

"The only way this guy can revive his career is through mending this with his Zuma".

@dik_tril_GP commented:

"Bro must patch it up with Zuma and stop with this nonsense."

@Sello_Pitsi said:

"Where will this kind of song be played?"

However, little is known about when it will be dropping online.

Seemingly, this will be his second project he has worked on this year after releasing his fourth studio album, Everything is On Me.

The album was dropped in February, and he collaborated with several stars, including Zee Nxumalo.

New music loading: SA stars ready to drop fresh projects

After all, his new music joins a host of stars set to release new music this year.

DJ Zinhle will drop her much-awaited collaboration with BBMzansi season 5 winner Sweet Guluva this week.

Taking to X last month, DJ Zinhle revealed that ‘Sweet Guluva’ will be released on June 6th.

Singer Reece Madlisa performed at a booked gig.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small is also on the list of stars who are set to drop their new projects.

The Amapiano star and producer, working on several projects, revealed earlier this year that his much-awaited studio album will be released in June.

However, little is known about the exact date the album will be released; for now, it’s a mystery.

Reece Madlisa spotted with Zuma

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Reece Madlisa shared a lighter moment with Zuma after the fallout.

Taking to X, controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a clip of the two stars, seemingly doing the unexpected after their fallout.

The clip gained thousands of comments from netizens, leaving many trying to connect the dots about their fallout.

