Kabza De Small announced when his highly anticipated full-length project Bab'Motha Part 1 will be released

The renowned Amapiano producer announced the release date on his Instagram account on Monday, 7 April, and also teased an unreleased song

Netizens flooded the comments with excitement and suggestions on which songs should be on Bab'Motha Part 1

Kabza De Small excited fans after announcing 'Bab'Motha Part 1's release. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Finally! Kabza De Small has announced the release date of his highly anticipated album Bab’Motha Part 1. The beloved Amapiano producer ended 2024 on a high as he was crowned the most-streamed artist in Mzansi on Spotify on New Year’s Eve.

Kabza De Small announces album release date

Kabza De Small kept fans entertained in 2024 with songs like Imithandazo featuring Mthunzi, which became the most-streamed song in South Africa that year. Despite the critically acclaimed singles, fans were clamouring for an album, and Kabza De Small has finally revealed the release details.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, 7 April, Kabza De Small announced that his new album, Bab’Motha Part 1, will be released in June. He announced the new album while previewing a potential banger, Ang'yozama, that had everyone anticipating its release. Kabza De Small, however, kept the specific release date under wraps. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Bab’Motha Dropping June”

The renowned producer also kept details such as features and the number of songs that will make Bab’Motha Part 1 close to his chest.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Kabza De Small's album announcement

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy. Several fans requested Kabza to include certain songs he previewed on his social media on the album. Here are some of the reactions:

makirikiri29 hyped:

“Now it’s going down. Finally😭😭😤😤😤😤😤😤🔥The best album in the history of South African music will be released kaJune😤😤😤🔥🔥🔥”

mthee_de_nator suggested:

“Kabza, please don't forget ‘Akalali ekhaya’ by Nkosazana Daughter.”

tinaye_2k23 declared:

“Album of the year before it even drops.”

freshbyskottish remarked:

“Finally, we will listen to real music, not these 2-week trending songs😔😭🔥🔥🫶🏾”

mpho__masutha predicted:

“June will be a blessed month🥹”

Kabza De Small bags awards

Despite not releasing a full-length solo project in 2024, Kabza De Small still managed to bag awards thanks to his hit song Imithandazo.

Kabza De Small walked away with four Metro FM Music Awards for the hit song.

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi led the pack with the most wins at the awards. They were awarded for their joint album, Isimo, as well as their lead single, Imithandazo.

Kabza De Small announced the release details of his upcoming album. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

The duo was awarded in the Best Produced Album category for their collaborative album, while Imithandazo scooped Best Collaboration, Best Amapiano and the coveted Song of the Year gong.

The project was released on 27 October 2023, and Imithandazo became the lead single that quickly took over the club scene and fans' playlists.

The Metro FM Music Awards weren’t the only accolades that Kabza De Small bagged. The musician also bagged an award at the 2024 GQ South Africa Men of the Year Awards.

Kabza De Small caught cheating

It wasn't all positive news for Kabza De Small in 2024. Briefly News reported that he trended after a video featuring him and his alleged side chick, Amahle Cele, went viral.

Cele went on live video and spoke about her alleged relationship with the Amapiano singer, stating that she did not mind polygamy as she loves Kabza De Small but respects his marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News