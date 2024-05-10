A video of Kabza De Small receiving his trophies from the Metro FM Music Awards is making the rounds online

The Amapiano sensation ditched the prestigious ceremony but still managed to win four awards, including the coveted Song of the Year title

Mzansi sang Kabza's praises for all his hard work, convinced that he deserved even more accolades

Kabza De Small was recently handed his Metro FM Music awards. The Imithandazo hitmaker scooped four awards for the hit song, and had fans cheering him on for winning big at the prestigious ceremony.

Just over a week since the Metro FM Music Awards, Kabza De Small has finally received his trophies from the ceremony.

Held on 27 April 2024 at the Mbombela Stadium, the event was hosted by ProVerb and LootLove, who did an amazing job celebrating fellow creatives in the entertainment industry.

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi led the pack with the most wins at the ceremony, a total of four awards, for their joint album, Isimo, as well as their lead single, Imithandazo.

The duo was awarded in the Best Produced Album category for their project, while Imithandazo scooped Best Collaboration, Best Amapiano, and Song of the Year.

The project was released on 27 October 2023, and Imithandazo became the lead single that quickly took over the club scene and fans' playlists. Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Kabza receiving his awards:

Mzansi shows love to Kabza De Small

Netizens crowned Kabza the king of Amapiano, and congratulated him on his well-deserved awards:

XUFFLER got spicy:

"When he ditched Phori, he started winning."

Ihhashi_Turkei praised Kabza:

"Well deserved; the man works hard and always produces magic."

__ThapeloM said:

"Well done, but he deserves more."

BeeLM__ threw shade at DJ Maphorisa:

"Ever since Kabza stopped doing Scorpion Kings albums with Maphorisa, he's been flourishing even more."

