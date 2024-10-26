PSL side SuperSport United got their season back on track after beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 on Saturday, 28 Ocotber 2024

Tashreeq Morris scored the only goal of the game as Gavin Hunt’s men earned only their second win in six league matches

Chiefs fans expressed frustration on social media as they watched their side fail to score for the first time in the 2024/2025 season

SuperSport United revived their season with a 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 26 October 2024.

Tashreeq Morris scored the game's only goal as Gavin Hunt's squad pulled off an early upset of the 2024/2025 season.

SuperSport United pulled off an upset against Kaizer Chiefs, Image: SuperSportFC.

Source: Twitter

Chiefs came into the match full of confidence after beating SuperSport 4-0 in the Carling Cup on Saturday, 19 October 2024, but they fell short in the PSL fixture in Pretoria.

The Soweto club felt hard done by after a penalty appeal was denied, and in the 44th minute, Morris calmly finished off a flowing move to put SuperSport ahead.

SuperSport make good on their promise

Watch SuperSport's winning goal in the video below:

The victory over Chiefs will be welcomed by SuperSport, which is looking to revitalise its season following one win in its previous five league matches.

Coach Gavin Hunt would have been pleased with his side's resiliency, as Chiefs tactician Nasreddine Nabi made several changes during the encounter.

Kaizer Chiefs fall short

Nabi surprised the fans when he replaced influential midfielder Gaston Sirino, while the need for a new striker was made clearer when Amakhosi failed to score for the first time this season.

Following the final whistle, SuperSport climbed above Chiefs in the log, while Hunt will hope the victory can revive his below-par side.

Amakhosi fans are disappointed

Chiefs fans expressed frustration on social media, believing their side did not pitch up to play against SuperSport.

KobeNyadi is a proud SuperSport fan:

"We are on the right track. We still need someone to hold the ball and give it directions in the middle of the park!! It always feels good to get three points against KC."

Sihle_E_Nkosi is a frustrated Chiefs fan:

"Back to default settings."

TrickyRedDevs is not happy with Chiefs:

"We're playing like we're not interested today. Nothing is combining. Just vibes."

Moloij backs SuperSport:

"Keep pushing, Spartans."

Aqi_214 was disappointed:

"Bad day, Kaizer Chiefs."

SuperSport cannot afford free-agent star

As Briefly News reported, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt said the club cannot afford to sign free agent Keagan Dolly.

Dolly has been training with SuperSport since leaving Chiefs at the end of last season, hoping to earn a contract at the club.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News