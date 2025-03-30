Orlando Pirates have drawn up a list of players that will leave the club at the end of the season as they look to build a strong squad

Captain Innocent Maela, Karim Kimvuidi and Zakhele Lepasa are among the list of players that will reportedly leave the Soweto giants at the end of the season

Local football fans reacted on social media to say certain players must leave the club, and they also named positions that need strengthening

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have reportedly drawn up a list of players who will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Soweto giants will be looking to add new players to their squad as they aim to be competitive in several competitions next season.

Orlando Pirates are reportedly set to sell Innocent Maela and Karim Kimvuidi. Image: Therealinnocentmaela and karim_kimvuidi.

Despite uncertainty over coach Jose Riviero’s future at the club, Pirates are looking to refresh their squad as they look to get rid of certain stars.

Orlando Pirates draw up a list of unwanted players

Pirates stars discuss their time at the club in the video below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club have reportedly drawn up a list of players, including club captain Innocent Mael, who recently got married.

The source said:

“Pirates are looking at offloading players to make room for new stars that will come next season. The management has drawn up a list of players who will leave, while there could be a few youngsters who will be loaned out. Pirates want to build a strong squad that has quality options in all positions, while they also want to work with a trimmer squad.”

Along with Maela, Pirates have also included Phillip Ndlondlo, Karim Kimvuidi and Zakhele Lepasa on the list of players reportedly on their way out of the club.

Maela has enjoyed success at Pirates according to Instagram:

Pirates aim to bring in new players

Along with the departures, Pirates are also looking to bring in new players, including Zambian striker Andrew Phiri, who has been on trial at the club.

The Soweto giants are currently second on the PSL log, 15 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, but they have four games in hand.

Pirates will be in action on Tuesday, 1 April 2025, when they take on Algerian log leaders MC Algers in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals.

Orlando Pirates wants to refresh their squad ahead of the 2025/2026 season. Image: orlandopirates.

Pirates want certain players to leave

Bucs fans reacted on social media to say certain players must leave while others wanted Pirates to keep hold of Kimvuidi.

Foizer Matlou says Kimvuidi must go:

“It’s better to let Kimvuidi go. This marvellous player is not playing.”

Vernac Stay Blaq said Pirates must keep Kimvuidi:

“If Riveiro decides to let Kimvuidi go, I don't care how good his managerial leadership is, he should also leave.”

Ben Skosana said Maela must go:

“He should have left a long time ago, he's wasting his time and career there.”

Dolla Ma Rt is not a fan of Maela:

“He can't even run, he must go.”

Lifatsi Langa Mbhebheni wants new players:

“Our team need to add these positions: Left back, right back, CM, left winger and a top CB.”

