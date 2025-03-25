Orlando Pirates star hopes head coach Jose Riveiro will extend his stay at the Soweto giants after the Spaniard made a major impact at the club

Defender Tapelo Xoki said he wants Riveiro to stay at the club and that if the Spaniard does leave it will cause major issues

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Riveiro needs to decide his future as they back the Spaniard to be a success in Soweto

Defender Tapelo Xoki said Orlando Pirates would suffer a big blow if coach Jose Riveiro leaves the club at the end of the season.

The Spanish coach is nearing the end of his contract at Pirates and is yet to agree to new terms with the season just months away from completion.

Riveiro has won five major titles for Pirates and could end the season with three more, yet he has yet to agree terms on a new deal.

Tapelo Xoki wants Jose Riveiro to stay

According to YouTube channel, Bucs Camp, Xoki said Riveiro has made a massive impact at the club and he hopes that next season the Spaniard will still be in Soweto.

Xoki said:

“We have built a powerhouse over the last three seasons and it won't sit well with many of us if he [Riveiro] leaves. It will unsettle many things and I hope he does not leave.”

Since joining the club, Riveiro has won two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8 titles and has guided Pirates 15 points shy of PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with four matches in hand.

Pirates could make massive changes next season

Riveiro has recently praised local football yet reported interest from Europe has grown after the coach was linked with European jobs.

Fans believe the Spaniard could be heading towards the exit door at Mayfair due to the delay of a new contract and his former assistant Sergio Almenara accepting a top job at Finland.

Should Riveiro leave, the club has been linked with decorated coach Pitso Mosimane, who won several PSL titles at Sundowns before his switch to Egypt and the Middle East.

Fans want Riveiro to make a decision

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Riveiro needs to decide as they believe the Spaniard is the right man to deliver success to the Soweto giants.

Amuluks Ndhuku wants Riveiro to leave:

“He should leave so that Pitso or Steve Barker can take over.”

Rorisang Blessedkidd Ndou wants Riveiro to stay:

“I hope he stays for all our sakes.”

Sibonelo Dlamini wants Riveiro to make a decision:

“Riveiro should stop playing hide and seek with us. He must make a decision very fast so that we'll know if he stays or he goes, and prepare for next season. Right now it's hard to plan for next season because we don't even know if he will be with us or not. Why did he wait until now to make a decision? I just hope that he stays because it's already too late for him to drop us now..”

Amilile Mdleleni backs Riveiro to stay:

“I’m a Chiefs fan and I say it will be best for him to stay if Pirates want to win the league next season. The guy for me is the best coach in the PSL for the past two seasons, he is great.”

Rrago Orediretse Tumisang said Riveiro has something to play for:

“He will stay because he will win CAF and play for the Club Football World Cup in December.”

