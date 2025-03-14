Jose Riveiro's three-year contract with Orlando Pirates is set to expire in June 2025

Riveiro emphasized that his priority is the team's upcoming top-of-the-table match against Mamelodi Sundowns

The coach made it clear that now is not the time to talk about his potential departure

Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro, has remained tight-lipped about his future at the club as his three-year contract, signed in 2022, nears its expiry in June.

Despite leading the team to notable achievements, including back-to-back runners-up finishes in the league and multiple cup victories, Riveiro has not committed to extending his stay beyond this season.

Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro, has remained tight-lipped about his future at the club as his three-year contract, signed in 2022, nears its expiry in June.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe.

Source: Twitter

Fans Look to Riveiro for a League Title

With Orlando Pirates still seeking their first Betway Premiership title in over 13 years, many fans are hopeful that Riveiro’s track record of success can help end the club’s league trophy drought.

His cup wins and near-miss league finishes have bolstered support for his continued leadership, with many believing he is the right man to lead the team to glory.

Coach Remains Focused on Upcoming Challenges

When asked if his future with the club was dependent on winning the league this season, Riveiro declined to engage in personal matters.

Instead, he emphasized his commitment to the team’s next challenge—the crucial top-of-the-table clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The coach expressed his intention to keep the focus on preparing the team for the match, rather than speculating on his future.

Refusal to Discuss Personal Matters

Riveiro made it clear that discussions about his contract renewal or future with the club were not on the agenda.

He stressed that now was not the time for such conversations, especially with significant matches ahead that could determine the team’s progress in the cup and league.

Orlando Pirates still seeking their first title in over 13 years, Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Facebook

Fans React

Nkululeko:

We know Pitso’s CV is on DR Khoza’s Table 🥲

Nkosikhona

The only coach who knows how to handle the media 🙌🏾

Mboe Mboe

He has never been good anyway 😔

Siyabonga

I don't think we'll get anything better than Jose

Xola Nzama

The only game that matters to us as fans, nothing else, we want 3 pts

Malume

It's obvious he's not gonna renew the contract

Lunga

They will not give Riveiro a new contract; it will be the first time Pirates does that.

Wayne

He won't stay, imagine working without tools but still expected to be better than competitors who have more than enough ammunition.

As the final stretch of the 2024/25 season unfolds, Riveiro’s future at Orlando Pirates remains uncertain.

However, his commitment to the team and focus on their immediate goals reflect his dedication to guiding the club through the challenges ahead.

Saleng's Struggles at Orlando Pirates

Briefly News previously reported that Monnapule Saleng's tenure at Orlando Pirates has been marked by salary disparities, diminishing game time, and unfulfilled transfer prospects.

Saleng, earning R70,000 per month, is significantly underpaid compared to some teammates who earn up to R500,000, creating frustration within the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News