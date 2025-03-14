Monnapule Saleng reportedly earns R70,000 per month, significantly less than some teammates who receive up to R500,000

Despite ongoing disputes, Orlando Pirates exercised their option to extend Saleng's contract by two years

Since December 2024, Saleng has not featured in any matches, with his last appearance against Al Ahly

Monnapule Saleng's association with Orlando Pirates has been marked by both remarkable performances and recent challenges.

Briefly News engaged with Sipho Dlamini, a seasoned football journalist who has closely followed Saleng's career, to gain insights into the factors that may suggest a departure from the Buccaneers could be beneficial for the player.

Salary Disparities

A significant concern in Saleng's tenure at Orlando Pirates is the reported disparity between his contributions and earnings.

Saleng is said to earn R70,000 per week, while some teammates receive up to R500,000.

This imbalance has led to feelings of undervaluation.

Dlamini observes,

Such discrepancies can lead to frustration and a sense of injustice within the team, potentially affecting performance and morale.

Unfulfilled Transfer Prospects

Saleng's aspirations for international play have faced setbacks. Despite reports suggesting interest from clubs like Al Ahly,

Orlando Pirates have denied receiving any offers.

The club stated,

Orlando Pirates FC categorically denies ever receiving any offer from a Middle Eastern club for the services of Saleng."

Dlamini comments,

When a player's ambitions for advancement are consistently thwarted, it can lead to dissatisfaction and a reevaluation of their future with the club.

Diminishing Game Time

Since late 2024, Saleng's appearances have been limited.

He last featured in a match against Al Ahly on December 7, 2024, and has since been absent from subsequent fixtures.

Dlamini notes,

A lack of consistent playing time can be detrimental to a player's form and confidence, potentially impacting their overall contribution to the team.

Fan Sentiment

Supporters have expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of Saleng's situation.

Many feel his talents are underutilized, and the ongoing uncertainty is detrimental to both the player and the team's morale.

Dlamini observes

The fans' frustration is palpable; they recognize Saleng's potential and are disheartened by his current predicament."

A Mutual Separation Appears Beneficial

Considering the salary disparities, thwarted transfer opportunities, reduced playing time, and prevailing fan sentiments, it appears that a mutual separation between Monnapule Saleng and Orlando Pirates would be advantageous.

Dlamini concludes,

A fresh start could revitalize Saleng's career and restore his enthusiasm for the game, benefiting both him and the club in the long run.

