Popular Mzansi rapper Nasty C recently worked at popular South African retail store, Spar, for the day

In a video shared on his YouTube account on Friday, 4 July 2025, Nasty C shared that he was helping out with customers

The musician's followers took to his post and applauded him for his humility and kindness when he met his fans in the store

Rapper gets a job at Spar. Image: NastyC

Source: Getty Images

Popular rapper and music producer Nasty C, who previously worked as a mechanic, recently got a job as a cashier at Spar.

The Hell Naw rapper surprised his fans this week when he spent the day working as a cashier, following his previous achievement of making history with an Audiomack record.

The musician shared a video of himself on his YouTube channel, working at the popular retailer.

The retailer thanked the rapper in the comment section and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"@Nasty_C has been killing it with customer service! Working with you has been a pleasure. You’ve got that Spar spirit."

South Africans react to the musician's video

@andrewsobantu8259 wrote:

"This is how dignity is brought back to the ordinary working man."

@panashejena2704 said:

"Nasty C is super friendly. That's why I am a big fan. His customer service was superb!"

@AndiswaOwami-qd9ci replied:

"I have never seen someone this humble while having money. You will live soft for the rest of your life ,man."

@DailyLifeWithVusiiZungu wrote:

"That lady at the coffee machine speaking to him in his language was lit."

@DaPurge2409 said:

"The only cashier that is allowed to work with the cap on, no cap."

@Private_accountsssssss replied:

"Every person he met, 'how's your day going so far?' So much humility ."

@ayabongamvandaba480 said:

"Spar manager looked at Nasty C like a proud dad."

@tshepolekgetho_7 wrote:

“I’m a rapper, dawg, we don’t even read the contracts, Nasty C."

@Thats_Meluxolo replied:

"​ @NastyC, I love the content. Now, please do a plumbing job."

Musician @L-tidoNetwork said:

"I love this! This is such an innovative roll out."

@nelakhenoplatana3877 replied:

"Bro, for the first time in South Africa, we experience a real album rollout. He takes his albums so seriously."

@clementmaebela replied:

"I know Cassper Nyovest is somewhere wishing he had thought about this genius rollout first."

@Invictus.byanda wrote:

"I was smiling the whole video like a proud dad."

@prod.byjoker3778 said:

"Honestly, it's a good thing the brother chose a Spar over any other supermarket chain as they're usually smaller. Not as busy as chains like Shoprite or even Pick n Pay. Plus, management is likely a whole lot nicer, as I've never seen their staff upset or not look like they enjoy working there. Speaking as someone who's worked in a Shoprite and Checkers."

Nasty C shares a YouTube video assisting customers at the popular retailer. Images: NastyC

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C confirms song with A-Reece orchestrated by Stogie T, fans cheer: “The day this song drops”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that rapper Nasty C confirmed a collaboration with A-Reece, putting an end to long-standing rumours of a feud between them.

Nasty C revealed how veteran rapper Stogie T facilitated the collaboration, which also features Maggz.

The news thrilled SA Hip Hop fans, with many praising Nasty C for being mature and many expressing excitement over the long-awaited collab.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News