Nasty C confirmed a collaboration with A-Reece putting an end to long-standing rumours of a feud between them

Nasty C revealed how veteran rapper Stogie T facilitated the collaboration which also features Maggz

The news thrilled SA Hip Hop fans, with many praising Nasty C for being mature and many expressing excitement over the long-awaited collab

Nasty C confirmed that he's on the same song with A-Reece. Image: Gareth Cattermole-MTV, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

SA Hip Hop fans are buzzing with excitement after Nasty C confirmed an upcoming collaboration with A-Reece. For some time, it has been widely reported that the two musicians don’t see eye to eye.

Nasty C confirms song with A-Reece

For years, Nasty C and A-Reece have been believed to be beefing with the two seemingly throwing subliminal jabs at each other on wax. However, Nasty C’s recent revelation during an interview with Malawian podcaster Kelvin Ngumuya, aka Jaakev, on the JAAKEV SHOW just flipped the script.

In an episode of the show that premiered on YouTube on Thursday 29 May 2025, Nasty C revealed that he and A-Reece are on a song together. The Zulu Man With Some Power rapper recounted how Stogie T tricked both him and A-Reece to record vocals for the song which also features Maggz.

“I don’t know if Stogie T has spoken about this publicly, but he tried to get us on a song together. I think he knew that off rib there would be a lot of hesitation so he didn’t tell me that Reece was on the song. He was just like, ‘I wrote this song please do a hook for me’. I get the song I do the hook and I send it to him and then he sends it back to me a couple of weeks later he said, ‘By the way we have Reece and Maggz on this.’ I was like, ‘What how can you just skip over that?’” he explained.

Nasty C explained that after Stogie T disclosed that A-Reece was on the song, he got in touch with the Meanwhile in Honeydew rapper to discuss their relationship.

Nasty C said both him and A-Reece agreed to continue working on the song and it’s now up to Stogie T to decide when he wants to release it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react after Nasty C confirms song with A-Reece

The revelation sent SA Hip Hop fans into a frenzy. Several fans praised Nasty C for being the bigger person and reaching out to A-Reece while others were just excited for the song release. Here are some of the comments:

waronaridwel said:

“This video just made me realise that Nasty is actually cool with Reece 👌🏻”

fekemaofficial asked:

“Who else been waiting years for this to happen?”

ayanda.530 gushed:

“Bro just ignores that he is bigger and focus on being humble and being a real human being. Such a wonderful greatest African hip hop artist.”

artiqulator suggested:

“We need to spam BIG OG Stogie T. Tried to mention him on this comment; he blocked himself from🚫 being tagged😂.”

tkingz_7.77 exclaimed:

“Oh, the day this song drops.”

A-Reece reveals how beef with Nasty C begun

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that A-Reece opened up about his beef with fellow hip-hop artists, Nasty C and Emtee.

During a sit down with Pearl Thusi on Behind The Story in 2019, A-Reece revealed how the beef between him and Nasty started.

Reece labelled Ambitiouz the cause of him and Nasty C’s beef. According to A-Reece, the owner of Ambitiouz made him and Nasty C compete for the glory.

