After much wait, Nasty C has finally delivered his long-awaited single, Psychic

The rapper has been teasing fans with the track for months now, and they now get to jam to it

Countless fireflame emojis flooded Nasty's comments as Mzansi gave his new single a 10/10

Briefly News got the scoop on Nasty C's release as well as the message behind the song

Fans said Nasty C's new single was worth the wait after the rapper finally released it.

Nasty C releases new song

The streets are going crazy over Nasty C's latest single after the rapper finally dropped Psychic.

Since teasing it back in March, the rapper has been keeping fans entertained by posting freestyle videos on his Instagram page, and we finally have something solid.

Following the release of For Certain, which was dedicated to his fanbase, Nasty is back with a high-energy banger that sees him boasting about his road to success.

From his debut to reaching his peak as one of the continent's most sought-after rappers, Nasty elevated to the global stage and worked with some of the world's biggest names, including rapper T.I:

His PR agency, Sheila Afari, spoke to Briefly News about the core message of the track:

"Psychic is more than just a track, it's a message to his younger self, and to anyone bold enough to bet on their dreams. It's a reminder that we each have an inner vision; we’re all ‘psychics’ of our own destinies."

Psychic boasts a vibrant production and highlights Nasty's journey as a chart-topping rapper and music executive, from lack to abundance, and speaks on his perseverance and hunger to push through and go after his dreams:

Mzansi goes crazy over Nasty C's new song

Fans and followers are jamming to Psychic and once again hailed Nasty C as one of the greatest.

The tone had changed significantly after listeners ridiculed Nasty C's latest project, Confuse The Enemy, with Lekaa Beats, where many bashed the rapper for experimenting with a different sound.

mckayworld said:

"I know who my GOAT is."

phutimaphaka wrote:

"My GOAT, we ain’t stopping for anyone."

boogie_clpz was excited:

"Yessir, I've been waitin' on this."

itzkingmakavelii posted:

"The realest GOAT of African rap. MI is cool, Vector is okay, Ice Prince is dope, but they ain't touching Nasty C."

pappiiq_dripgoat was hyped:

"This is the Nasty C l know!"

shxdyblack_sa commented:

"It’s a great year for me as an Ivyson fan, we are eating this year!" eblocc_tto

eblocc_tto responded:

"I have been waiting for this since March."

g_september_kairo_111 added:

"This is what we needed, and we were waiting for the real Nasty C to come back. This already feels like he never left."

tizzy_tsa said:

"I've run out of words to describe your greatness."

